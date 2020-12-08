Holiday Movies to Quilt By

I’m a sucker for the winter holiday movies and TV shows, the cornier the better. I grew up on Rudolph, The Grinch, and a yearly tear-jerker marathon of 1940s films that not only kept me entertained, but also provided a shared experience with others of my generation. Music has that same effect on me. Who hasn’t felt wistful for snowfall when they heard the beautiful music from The Snowman, or wanted to dance with the sugarplum fairy after hearing The Nutcracker Suite?

If you’re looking for some great entertainment to quilt by, I’ve got my top suggestions for holiday viewing (and listening!) and fun quilt projects that could be paired with them.

In ELF, Buddy the elf (played by Will Ferrell) travels to New York to find his father and hilarity ensues. In celebration the outlandishly funny scenes of his exuberance for the holiday, who can resist a colorful quilt with all of the trappings of Santa’s favorite helper?

It’s hard to believe Home Alone has been around for 30 years. I remember watching it with my boys and laughing hysterically at the slapstick humor. Mel Torme provided one of the songs – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and that always makes me smile. Here’s a quilt that also begs to be made for your own holiday. But don’t forget your kids!

Clearly, the corny Christmas movies from the 90s are among my favorites! The Santa Clause features a quote from the little elf who serves the most delicious hot chocolate. Her secret? “Not too hot. Extra chocolate. Shaken, not stirred.” Our secret? Serve it with these adorable coasters and your family will love it!

TV specials also offer some fun inspiration for quilting. If you love British comedy, you probably have seen an episode or two of Mr. Bean. His Christmas trip to Harrod’s department store is hands down one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. You’ll know why this Christmas Crackers pattern was chosen if you watch the whole episode. Other TV classics like How The Grinch Stole Christmas can inspire a whole forest of scrappy trees set upon a lovely table runner.

Some classics don’t revolve around the holiday, but rather than that, they feature a particularly beautiful sentiment that rings true year-round. The 1994 version of Little Women is set in New England, and Libby’s Log Cabin Quilt would fit right in on that set. No holiday season is complete without gathering the family and watching It’s a Wonderful Life. It brings tears to my eyes each year and calls for a homey and comfortable quilt to snuggle under.

It’s a Wonderful Life Holiday Festival Quilt

2. The Snowman Snowflake Star

3. Little Women Libby’s Log Cabin

4. Nutcracker Suite Sugarplums Dancing Quilt

5. ELF Merry Little Christmas door hanger

6. Frozen Snowman Pillow

7. How The Grinch Stole Christmas Through the Forest Table Runner

8. Merry Christmas Mr. Bean Christmas Crackers Quilt

9. Home Alone Holiday Tree Farm

10. The Santa Clause Hot Cocoa Quilt and Mini Mitten Coaster Set

And if you’re still looking for holiday inspiration, check out our Gift Guide with lots of patterns, suggestions for quick projects and gifts, and even a few things you might like to receive in your own stocking.

Happy holidays to all!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor