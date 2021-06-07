Hello Spoonflower! Meet The Quilting Industry’s Best Kept Secret

|Sponsored| Everybody who quilts loves fabric. It is undeniable! Quilters are obsessed with building a stash full of color, texture, and prints. Sourcing fabrics that speak to you is one of the many joys of quilt making. I’ve been known to search high and low for a special stripe or perfect print, spending hours online and often settling for a substitute. But what about finding fabric that is extraordinary and truly different – and supporting other makers and artists along the way? Meet a company that’s making a difference – a big difference – while providing you with premium fabrics and paper in a wide assortment of weights and textures for all of your quilting and crafting needs.

Hello Spoonflower

Let me introduce you to Spoonflower, one of the best resources for unique prints in the fabric industry. Spoonflower is a global marketplace connecting makers with artists worldwide. They have revolutionized the textile industry by offering on-demand digital fabric printing and eco-friendly products. With more than a million designs available, they offer an amazing range of choices! These designs can be printed on more than 20 premium fabrics, including quilter’s cotton, delicate double gauze, and even sturdy canvas. It may sound mind boggling, but it makes sense. All of their products are printed to order, minimizing waste while providing the consumer with a premium product.

This gorgeous fabric was delivered to my doorstep, quickly and efficiently. The colors are bright, the designs are fresh, and I can’t wait to cut into it! Independent designers include Erin Kendall, Friztin, Fleabat (Allison Werberg), and Theodesign (James Theodore).

I think about Spoonflower as a ‘farmer’s market’ kind of business and here’s why: when I shop at a farmer’s market, I know I’m getting fresh and local products. I meet the farmers. I connect with my neighbors. I buy everything on my list in the quantities I need. And I leave the market with a sense that I’m part of a creative and resourceful community – one that shares my passions for sustainability and ingenuity.

There are so many parallels between my weekly shopping trip to the local farmer’s market and how Spoonflower operates.

Spoonflower is…

Community Minded Spoonflower is powering the creative economy through its online marketplace, empowering independent artists all over the globe to make a living through their art. Their Marketplace is filled with over one million unique designs uploaded by independent artists from 130 countries globally, who receive up to 15% commission on every purchase made through the Spoonflower platform. Their designers are talented, creative, and full of great ideas. That passion is encouraged and celebrated on their blog and through their weekly design challenges.

Spoonflower is… community minded.

Environmentally Focused Their print-on-demand business model minimizes fabric, water, and ink waste and uses ethically sourced materials from trusted vendors. They recycle, reuse, or donate remnants and returned product – it is a win/win for all involved. Learn more about their commitment to cutting down on carbon here.

A million reasons – and counting – to visit Spoonflower! This fabric was printed using best-in-class fabrics, inks, and dyes on Petal Signature Cotton. Fabric that supports small businesses and made with clean ingredients is an eco-friendly option.

Keeping It Local Shop local, right? Spoonflower agrees and is proud to support bringing the textile industry back to both the US and Europe. All products are printed on demand, then shipped from their factories in the US and Germany.

As a modern quilter, I love knowing that my fabric purchases from Spoonflower empowers other creatives and connects me to a broader community. I am also considering uploading my own designs on the Spoonflower website for a future project. It is just one more way that I can connect with my inner artist.

There are a million reasons – and counting – to visit Spoonflower! Why not pop over to their website and check out the gorgeous designs available in more than 20 different fabric substrates.



Best,

Spoonflower isn’t just for hobbyists!

Spoonflower is for small business owners, as well. In addition to the online marketplace with over one million designs to choose from, Spoonflower has no minimums and no surcharges on short-run orders. Order just what you need, when you need it! And with bulk pricing programs, trade discounts, and PRO Membership benefits (free shipping, 1/2 rush, and more!), Spoonflower is uniquely positioned to help power your creative business!