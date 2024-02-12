Heart Quilt Patterns: 7 Designs to Fall in Love With

It’s that time of year again — love is in the air! Ideally the air is full of love all year round, of course, but now’s the time to really celebrate it. I don’t take Valentine’s Day itself too seriously (so much pressure to make it perfect!) but I do love the sewing heart quilts and choosing fun decorations for the holiday. Theres an abundance of hearts, love, joy, all the pretty pinks, reds, and bright, cheerful colors. So with that in mind, I’ve pulled together some of my favorite heart quilt patterns that are perfect for celebrating the season!

Subscribe to McCall’s Quilting for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one! Subscribe

1.) Happy Hearts by Stephanie Cunnyngham

First up is Happy Hearts by Stephanie Cunnyngham. It’s super fun and easy to make, and it’s so cute! The bright colors paired with white make for such a happy quilt that nobody could resist. But imagine making it scrappy, or with a darker background! It would also be perfect for a baby quilt if you make it a bit smaller.

2.) A Game at Hearts by Cindy Carter

Next is A Game at Hearts by Cindy Carter, another quilt that is easy and fun to sew, but it looks so impressive! There aren’t any stitch-and-flip seams, just very basic patchwork, so it’s great for beginner quilters. Though any quilter, of any skill level, would be delighted to make it for the spectacular results.

3.) I Heart You by Kim Mohr

You’re going to heart I Heart You by Kim Mohr! This small pillow comes together quickly and makes a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The angles of the heart are folded instead of sewn, so they make little pockets in which you can tuck a little love note. The prairie points around the edge are a fantastic finishing touch.

4.) Here’s My Heart table runner by Deb Finan

Another easy, fun project, for your own décor or for a gift, is the Here’s My Heart table runner by Deb Finan. You can plan a special Valentine’s Day meal (or snack spread, cheese board, charcuterie, whatever!) and use the runner as your table’s centerpiece. Honestly — what’s not to love about this adorable design?

5.) Heartmade by Charisma Horton

I just love this next quilt, Heartmade by Charisma Horton; it’s so striking! I’ve mentioned my fascination with ombre layouts before, and I am just as obsessed with ombre fabrics. They elevate any quilt pattern in my eyes, and this quilt shows them off so nicely. This would also make a perfect baby quilt if it was a bit smaller.

6.) Be Still My Heart by Nancy Scott

Be Still My Heart by Nancy Scott was the cover quilt for the McCall’s Quilting Jan/Feb 2022 issue; it’s cheery, charming, and perfect for Valentine’s Day. I love everything about it—the colors, the block combination, the piecing with heart appliqués, and the quilting. There are several more heart quilts in the magazine as well, check it out in print or digital versions.

7.) Sea of Hearts by Gigi Levsen

Sea of Hearts was a quilt I designed for my baby niece; the vibrant little solid hearts look so cute against the larger print hearts and background. I had a lot of fun picking fabrics from my stash to make it, though you could easily select a favorite fabric collection and get right to work. Either way, it’s a fun, fast project that’s full of love.

A Lovely Bundle of Heart Quilt Patterns

Sea of Hearts is also included in our carefully curated Heart Quilts Pattern Collection; you can get all of them for one low price (all the other heart quilts in the bundle are not part of this list). Imagine how much love you can sew up with all those hearts! Whether you’re planning a quilt for Valentine’s Day, or just wanting to sew some cute heart quilts for yourself or others throughout the year (seriously, heart baby quilts are among the best baby quilts), we’ve got a lot of really enticing patterns that are fun to sew and even more fun to use.

What Heart Quilts Will You Sew?

Which of these heart quilt patterns is your favorite? Do you plan to make any of these designs? We want to see the results! Share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below. And when it comes to your craft, remember: handmade is heart-made, and vice versa — on Valentine’s Day and all throughout the year. Happy Quilting!