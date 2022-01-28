Have a Heart: Heart-Centered Creativity in Quilting

I’ve been thinking about Valentine’s Day lately and reflecting on how different images influence my work. Hearts are the ubiquitous symbol of Valentine’s Day but what about heart in one’s quilts and other artwork—as in heart and soul?

A few issues ago, fiber artist Deborah Boschert wrote a wonderful series of articles for Quilting Arts Magazine about the artistic process. Titled “Head, Heart, and Hands: Adding Meaning to Art Quilts with Personal Symbols,” the series discussed using meaningful symbols to guide the creative process and also about using those ‘body parts’—head, heart, and hands—and their influence in the journey, too. As Deborah says, “Using your heart is about leaning into everything that you really love.” Use a heart shape as a symbol in your quilts, if you’d like, but be sure your creativity is guided by and influenced by what’s inside you—in your heart—already.

Deborah says, when choosing a symbol to work with, remember it has two parts: the shape and the idea. The heart often symbolizes love and caring. A timely thing as we look forward to February 14.

Several years ago, I took a local class on hand appliqué. The teacher chose the heart for our motif; as she explained, the heart is an excellent shape for beginners because there is so much to learn: it has inny and outy points, curves, and somewhat straight lines—and each had teaching points and tips to go along with it. This was a fun class and I used the blocks in a small wall hanging; a detail is seen here. The intention of this project, however, was learning a new skill and the heart was just a shape, a vehicle, toward that goal. But the symbolism of the heart shape is very meaningful to many.

The human heart stores our feelings and how we look at things; at least metaphorically. Think of the different feelings you bring as you approach a quilt project—do you feel jubilant and optimistic when creating something for a new baby or newlyweds, melancholy when channeling current events into a piece, or proud and satisfied when finishing a quilt for your own bed? That is your heart talking and guiding you.

The heart is more than a shape so listen to it when creating your quilts.

I love this from Deborah as well: “People often talk about finding their voice. You don’t have to find it—it’s not lost or hidden. It’s nestled comfortably in your head, heart, and hands. You have to ease it out. Build it up. Get to know it. Refine and focus it. Develop it.” Wow! Working from your heart will show your true self, your authenticity, your love for what you do … maybe even your bravery.

I return to the concepts of Deborah’s series again and again. I always find something new in my work when I use my heart to guide me.

