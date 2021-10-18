Hauntingly Happy Halloween Quilts

Halloween is approaching! And that means it’s time to dig into the quilts, home decor, and quick projects that we’ve been meaning to bring to life this spooky season. Here is a classic roundup of all things spook-tastic, originally published in August 2019. Fast and fun projects of all sizes await, so dig in!

As a child, a few weeks before Halloween, my mother would start reading a Halloween book to my brother and me. It was the same book every year, so you’d think I’d remember the name of it, but I don’t. What I do remember is how excited I was when she pulled that book out. I wonder if she still has it. My joy for Halloween has remained steady into adulthood and it is one of my favorite holidays to sew for. In the October/November 2019 issue of Quick Quilts, there are Halloween-inspired, quick projects to get you in the mood for the upcoming, spook-tacular season. From a set of mug rugs to quick-to-make quilts you can snuggle up in, there are fast and fun projects of all sizes.

Bill Locke designed Along Came a Spider, an adorable set of spooky mug rugs that can be made in a jiffy. Simple piecing, small appliqués, and rich, tone-on-tone fabrics combine to create a whimsical Halloween treat for yourself or a friend.

Along Came a Spider by Bill Locke. Fabrics: Grunge by BasicGrey for Moda.

Feeling a bit more ambitious than mug rugs but not in the mood to tackle a full-sized quilt? How about a jack-o-lantern table runner to add to your Halloween décor?! Spooky Delights is a festive table runner designed by Deanne Eisenman, that is quick to make while employing a variety of techniques. Foundation piecing, stitch-and-flip and machine appliqué work together to create a funky runner that is sure to delight friends and family.

Want some more ideas for quick Halloween projects? We’ve got you covered. Check out these links for more inspiration including wall hangings, table linens, candy bags and bowls, and small sewing projects – all sooo cute!

Prepare for pumpkin season by picking this perfect patchwork project! Patchwork Pumpkins, designed and made by Ramona Sorensen, is a show-stopping quilt that is constructed with 2.5” strips in Halloween colors and a tone-on-tone background fabric. If you want a spookier look, try making this quilt with a dark background and rich, jewel-toned strips. The jewel-toned pumpkins will pop on the dark, foreboding background. Simple-to-piece and simple-to-love, this large quilt will keep you stylish and warm all autumn long.

Patchwork Pumpkins by Ramona Sorensen. Fabric: Hallo Harvest and Hits the Spot both by BasicGrey for Moda.

Panel prints are very popular around the holidays, and for good reason. Quilt designer Charisma Horton found a super fun panel from the Bonehead collection designed by Ellen Crimi-Trent for Clothworks Fabrics, which she transformed into a special Halloween-themed quilt. Large patches and triangle-squares are all you need to make this boo-ti-ful quilt. The great thing about Charisma’s pattern is that after you make a Halloween version of Boneyard, you can use the pattern with any other holiday panels to make a similar quilt for each festive occasion you celebrate.

Boneyard by Charisma Horton. Fabric: Bonehead designed by Ellen Crimi-Trent for Clothworks Fabrics.

Keep Calm and Bite On. Fabric: Bonehead designed by Ellen Crimi-Trent for Clothworks Fabrics.

Tricks & Treats designed and sewn by Stephanie Sheridan, is another throw-sized quilt that you can “throw” together in no time at all. A simple row quilt is the perfect arrangement for showcasing fun holiday fabrics. Faboolous Fun by Kanvas Fabrics is a fun, novelty Halloween collection that – get this – glows in the dark! So not only do the large patches and wide rows show off the different fabrics in the collection beautifully, but you’ll have to be careful not to get spooked by all of the glowing eyeballs staring at you. Tricks & Treats is another great pattern that you can use for any holiday or special occasion by subbing in your own selection of fabrics. Our art director, Denise, used this pattern to make a Christmas quilt for herself. She used Christmas Magic by Amanda Murphy for Benartex to make her quilt with a sweet retro-themed feeling.

Tricks & Treats by Stephanie Sheridan. Fabric: Faboolous Fun from Kanvas Fabrics.

Christmas version of Tricks & Treats by Denise Starck. Fabric: Christmas Magic by Amanda Murphy for Benartex.

Cat lovers in the house? How about black cats and Halloween? Check out these adorable black cat quilts in this Black Cat Halloween Quilt Patterns Roundup!

Feeling like tackling a longer-term Halloween project? Bitty Boo is a Halloween row quilt designed and made by Denise Starck. We just LOVE this quilt. Comprised completely of 4” blocks set in rows, this design can easily be de-constructed and made in an endless array of alternative layouts or sizes. Peruse our blog series to see a challenge that our staff did with this pattern. The quilt is one to make and treasure for generations to come!

Bitty Boo Quilt Bitty Boo Quilt Denise Starck, Art Director and designer of Bitty Boo Bitty Boo witches receiving their fabric for our staff Bitty Boo challenge.

If Halloween isn’t your thing, don’t despair! Bargello quilts abound in this issue as well. Remembrance is a Bargello quilt that meets all of the requirements for a Quilts of Valor® quilt and is a perfect way to thank the veteran in your life on Veteran’s Day. If you are beginner to Bargello quilts or you need a quick patriotic project, this quilt is for you. Patti Carey, designer and maker of the quilt, chose to use a striped fabric instead of piecing strips of fabric together, making this a quilt you can assemble in a weekend.

Remembrance by Patti Carey. Fabric: Stonehenge Stars and Stripes by Linda Ludovico & Deborah Edwards in Support of Quilt of Valor® Foundation for Northcott.

Stonehenge Stars and Stripes by Linda Ludovico & Deborah Edwards in Support of Quilt of Valor® Foundation for Northcott.

Looking for a pop of color to brighten up the fast approaching winter months? Check out Gina Gempesaw’s Prismatic! A traditional Bargello pattern bursting with bright, vibrant colors that are sure to liven up any room. To give this design a bit of extra flare, Gina added a small flange in between her quilt top and the binding, creating a lovely break between the border and binding.

Prismatic by Gina Gempesaw. Fabric: Iridescence and Suede by P&B Fabrics.

Flange detail. Fabric: Iridescence and Suede by P&B Fabrics.

In addition to Halloween projects and Bargello designs, in this issue we have also delved into the world of interesting finishing techniques, such as Prismatic’s flange. Bargello in the Raw is an incredibly interesting design, featuring a Bargello design, flannel fabrics, no batting, quilt-as-you-go construction and an abundance of fringed seams and fringed binding. Yes, fringed binding.

Bargello in the Raw by Phyllis Meiring; Fabric: Woolies Flannels and Shadow Play by Maywood Studios.

Bargello in the Raw fringed binding

Abigail Dolinger’s Autumn on the Prairie is a sweet little table runner made with triangle-squares and prairie points. The edges of quilts don’t always have to be straight, as Abigail has proven here. Instead of binding the quilt, she opted to make prairie points in various colors and attached those as her edge finish. What a fun look this gives to the finished design. Question…are you suddenly feeling the urge to bake a pie?

Autumn on the Prairie by Abigail Dolinger. Fabric: Chambray collection by Connecting Threads.

As the weather cools down and the darkness comes earlier in the evenings, we can spend less time outdoors. Take a little bit of that time for yourself and whip up a fantastic new project.