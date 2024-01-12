Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 1 Comment 2 min read

Hand Embroidery Tips for Contemporary Fabric Collages

Vivika DeNegre
1 Comment
hand embroidery tips for contemporary fabric collages
New Workshop! Join Catherine Redford in the brand-new online workshop Free-Motion Quilting: Fillers, Feathers, and Beyond!. Save your seat, the workshop begins January 16, 2024.

Fiber artist Deborah Boschert and I share a love of hand embroidery. Although hand embroidery stitches are often associated with antique and vintage textiles, Deborah uses classic embroidery stitches to add interest and texture to her contemporary designs. So to help you make your designs more fun, creative, and original, we’re sharing some of Deborah’s favorite hand embroidery tips for contemporary fabric collages.

Hand embroidery stitches add interest and movement in this fabric collage by Deborah Boschert.

Deborah Boschert’s Top Hand Embroidery Tips

Have you ever wanted to try hand embroidery or create a contemporary fabric collage? Well, you’re in luck, because I’ve asked Deborah to share some of her hand embroidery tips with you. Read on to see what she recommends!

1

Hand embroidery is totally portable! I have several projects in plastic bags that I can take upstairs and stitch while I watch TV with my family. Each bag includes pre-chosen floss colors, needles, and notes about what stitches I’ve planned for the design.

2

Don’t worry about matching colors exactly. I’ve got lots of floss, but sometimes I run out of a specific color. Rather than going out to buy more, I just choose a close match and keep stitching. Often this will even add more interest to the design.

3

Keep tabs on fugitive floss. When using just two or three strands of floss from a six-strand skein, I drape the remaining strands over my shoulder so I know exactly where they are when I’m ready to thread a new needle.

4

Go hoopless. I use felt for batting on my small art quilt collages. The felt gives the collage a lot of body so I don’t even need to use a hoop when I embroider. Felt is great for stitching through, too. No bearding! (That’s when bits of batting pull through to the top of the art quilt.)

5

Break the rules. Play around and explore new ways to put stitches together. Create your own motifs, patterns, and fill designs.

6

Listen to the hand. If your fingers are feeling raw, you need a thimble. If your wrist is getting achy, you need a break. (Confession: Sometimes I forget to follow this advice myself!)

More Tips, Tricks, & Techniques

And there you have it — Deborah Boschert’s top hand embroidery tips! Want even more quilting inspiration? Well, you’re in luck, because Deborah demonstrates how to design and compose fabric collages plus how to add hand embroidery stitches to contemporary fiber art on her video series, Contemporary Fabric Collage: Design, Stitch, and Finish. Her techniques are fun, easy to follow, and will have you running to your stash ready to create.

hand embroidery tips for contemporary fabric collages
Contemporary Fabric Collage: Design, Stitch, and Finish

Did we miss any of your favorite hand embroidery tips or techniques for making contemporary fabric collages? Or perhaps there’s something we missed in our list? Whatever the case may be, we want to hear from you! Share your thoughts and creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below.

Best,

Vivika DeNegre

Join the Conversation!

  1. Chris W. January 12, 2024

    Interestingly enough, this design is very similar to one I’ve started. However, I started with a piece of fabric that already had the design on it – in a very muted green so easily covered by the stitches. Thank you for the reminder to get this UFO out and finish it !

