Halloween Bags & Bowls

Halloween is almost upon us! Are you ready? Hopefully your spooky holiday prep is a-go, but if you’re still on the lookout for the most adorable homemade candy bowls or treat bags, check these out! This is a compilation of a few quick and easy Halloween candy container patterns that were originally published in 2018, and can feasibly be whipped up in an evening. Check them out below and stock up on any sweet and spooky projects that you may be missing!

Halloween is one of the holidays with cutest decorations and crafts to make and one outstanding question is always, “What do we our put candy in?” Traditional store-bought candy bowls and candy bags are a great way to go if you don’t have time to sew, but if you can eek out a few hours of sewing time this fall, try making your own candy bowl or Halloween bags for treats.

Collect that Candy!

Candy Collector Bag, McCall’s Quilting Sept/Oct 2018

Check out the September/October 2018 issue of McCall’s Quilting for Mary Hertel’s Candy Collector bag pattern. It’s a quick and easy candy bag for your little ones to use to collect their goodies in on Halloween night. Mary, of Made by Marney, designed this super-cute tote bag pattern that can be customized with any design you like.

Handmade candy bag and store-bought bowls.

The candy corn center block of Candy Collector can easily be changed out to showcase any block you would like. The finished block measures 7”, so all you need to do is come up with your own block and size it to 7” finished.

A Cat to Cross Paths With

Black & Boo, Quilty Sept/Oct 2018

If you like spooky cats, you could pick up a copy the September/October 2018 issue of Quilty where you will another sweet pattern by Mary called Black & Boo. This pattern features 7” cat blocks that fit perfectly in place of the candy corn center block on the Candy Collector tote bag. Easy peasy!

Want More Spooky Inspiration?

Another great resource for finding blocks to use is the September/October 2018 issue of Quiltmaker magazine where you’ll find several Halloween bitty block patterns, including this Bitty Boo Quilt Pattern – re-size a block to 7” finished and you’re ready to go!

Bitty Boo Quilt, Quiltmaker Sept/Oct 2018

I hope you have enjoyed my short but sweet encouragement. Everyone needs a bit of time for themselves, so try to carve out (no pun intended!) some “me-time”, dive into your stash of Halloween prints, and see what you can make for yourself and/or you’re your kids this Halloween!

Happy quilting,

Anissa