Many of us have experienced the intoxicating enthusiasm of working on a new project. Whether we are inspired by a quilt exhibit or tempted with a stack of hand-dyed fabrics, that feeling of exhilaration is activated and we’re off on a fresh adventure. Perhaps even more often, after being distracted like a magpie with a shiny object, life gets busy and so do we—and that project is left partially completed. Not that the enthusiasm disappears but it often … wanes. All to say, we bet you have an unfinished project or two (or 20) hanging around.

Maybe you were even inspired to participate in one of Quilting Arts’ previous Reader Challenges but didn’t get it finished by the deadline. It’s time for redemption! For this challenge we want you to take up an unfinished art quilt project and complete it! We are flexible on size but it may not exceed 18″ along any side. Bonus points for completing a previously started Reader Challenge quilt—from any issue of Quilting Arts—and naming the challenge or the issue it was in. Most of all, we look forward to hearing your quilt’s story, its journey from idea to completion—plus, of course, we look forward to seeing your quilt!

Good Intentions Reader Challenge Rules

1 Complete a quilt you previously started; preference will be given to work from past Quilting Arts Magazine Reader Challenges identified by the maker. The quilt may be any size but may not exceed 18″ along any side. Embellishments, if used, must not protrude more than 1/2″ from the surface of the quilt. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges. 2 Your entry must be an original design and be free of any text or images protected by copyright unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your submission. 3 To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all four of the edges, and one of a detail—by November 10, 2023 to [email protected] with ‘Good Intentions’ in the subject line. Include your name, city/state/country (if not U.S.), email address, title of the quilt, and a brief statement about your quilt’s story in the email. 4 You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must be in an individual email. 5 Check out this article to learn tips for photographing your Reader Challenge submission. 6 On November 15, 2023 we will post the finalists here. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly. 7 If you are a finalist: Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Good Intentions’ quilt until August 2024. Your artwork will then be returned to you. 8 Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by December 8, 2023.

Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows and other venues. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected]. We look forward to seeing your work!