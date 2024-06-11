Global Taste: A Palette of Fruit-Inspired Colors

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

This year’s crop of Modern Quilts at the QuiltCon event was evidence of a palette of fruit inspired colors that are a juicy and sweet Color Trend. For more inspiration, be sure to check out our QuitCon magazine and patterns. There was a repeating color palette that was exploding with joy, optimism, and confidence. Many believe that color has healing properties and that we are drawn to work with the colors that bring us into balance and harmony. Have you been drawn to these buoyant colors? Working with this color trend palette may be the equivalent of rose-colored glasses.

Next Verse, Different Than the First by Cassandra Beaver

You may be in the habit of describing colors as jewel tones or flower names. That is the traditional way of describing bright colors in the textile and fashion industries. You can easily imagine the nuanced difference between Orchid Pink and Hibiscus Pink, for instance. (One is a purple pink; the other is a hot pink.) When colors are described with the names of precious stones, you can visualize those hues when names like Amethyst, Sapphire, or Emerald are mentioned.

Reconceived by Jennifer Condon

Often when we look at color, the descriptive names that come to mind are inspired by fresh produce. So many hues that we would say are ‘yummy’ also remind us of foods we adore. It used to be that many fruits and vegetables could only be eaten during a short season, but these days we can find fall, spring, and summer foods year-round…if not in the fresh produce section, then in the frozen section. Foods that used to be relatively rare now greet us in the grocery store and restaurants almost every month. Because of our constant exposure to this wider variety of foods…and colors…we have a wider repertoire of taste options—and a fuller vocabulary to describe our fabric colors.

Fans by Elizabeth Ray

Exotic imported fruits such as Lychee and Dragon Fruit are popping up in the produce department. The more we travel and try new foods, the more we tend to buy them when we come home again. Except for Turquoise, almost every tint and hue has a fruit, vegetable, spice, or sweet to lend its name to a color palette. All of this has contributed to an expanded range of Midtone Fruity colors that have not been on the standard quilter’s color palette. In just one generation, the variety of colors and tastes available in the average American grocery store has grown exponentially.

The fruits and vegetables grown in tropical countries, or the Southern Hemisphere are now flown up to the Northern Hemisphere—and will catch our eye a couple of days later. Some of you may even dye fabrics with these fruit and vegetable items! When you return to your stash or consider broadening your color palette, you may be (consciously or unconsciously) inspired by foods we would not have known about 25 years ago. In addition, now that many of us grow fresh herbs on our windowsills or under grow lights year- round, we may be inspired by colors such as Sage, Mint, Cilantro, and Pesto Green.

Flower#1 by Jess Peck

Sunburst by Holly Gatto

Foods

Here is a list of foods that correspond to new and trending colors that we

see in quilt fabrics today:

✓ Purples: Elderberry, Japanese Eggplant, Black Cherry, Fig, Italian Plum ✓ Blues: Blackberry, Blueberry, Blue Corn ✓ Greens: Green Tea, Pistachios, Honeydew Melon, Pesto, Snow Pea ✓ Yellows: Raw Honey, Maple Gold, Caramel, Ginger, Queso, Starfruit ✓ Orange: Mango, Apricot, Papaya, Passion Fruit ✓ Red: Pomegranate, Watermelon, Radish, Habanero ✓ Pink: Himalayan Salt, Guava, Dragon Fruit, Rhubarb, Lychee

Colorful & Geometric

Fruit Salad by Jo Avery Liminal Lines by Maria Shell Ode to Mary Blair by Corrine Covey

Peach and Apricot hues have become predominant, which should not be surprising if you follow the Pantone Color of the Year. These fruity mid-tones are often combined with a sugary midtone Pink, which is part of the evolution of this color over the last few years. Pussy hats, the Barbie movie, and Valentino Pink have all provided fuel for the evolving Pink trend. Now we are seeing Pantone and Barbie influences mixing it up with accent colors like Avocado Green or icy Aquamarine in the latest crop of Modern Quilts.

Contrast is added to these quilts in many ways. We may see several values of Pink, ranging from pale Strawberry Ice to deep Rhubarb Pink. The Orange values can range from Creamsicle to Persimmon. Combining light and dark values adds depth and luminosity to quilt blocks. Another color trend is “Black & White & Color”—and this current iteration mixes the Fruity Midtones with Black and White, creating a jazzy counterpoint.

Yet another trend stretches the B&W&Color trend by using a contrasting neutral, such as Gray or Brown instead of Black and White, for a more soothing effect. With Earthtones emerging as another strong trend going into fall, this color trend could also use shades of Gray or shades of Cream/Taupe to combine with Fruit or Floral Midtones. Blue or Indigo are also being used as a base or “Neutral” in combination with the Fruity Midtones. The concept of Neutral is evolving to include familiar colors such as Blue or Brown, in addition to Gray, Black, Cream, and White.

And finally, these cheerful Midtones can be arranged chromatically to give the appearance of a Rainbow’s progression of colors. One creative upgrade to the traditional ROYGBIV Rainbow would be to add in Midtones of Aqua and Pink, which give the rainbow a retro twist.

Until it Becomes Something by Emilie Trahan (This is also the feature image at the top)

Luana Rubin is an art quilter, color trend forecaster, textile designer, and photographer. She is a Bernina ambassador, a SAQA JAM member, and the founder of eQuilter.com. She has worked in the textile, quilt, and garment industries since 1980. More info at luanarubin.com.

(This article appears in the Quiltmaker’s special color issue available on newsstands 6/25/24)