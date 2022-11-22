Giving Thanks with Quilting Daily

There are so many things we can all be giving thanks for this holiday season! But it’s almost impossible to ‘choose’ one thing over another. During this season of thanks some things can seem more prominent than others, and it’s different for each one of us depending on our individual experiences.

We asked our editorial staff to share their thoughts on giving thanks this Thanksgiving. Keep reading to see what we’re grateful for this holiday season!

1. Health and healthcare workers

I’m thankful for all the people in healthcare who spend so much time in intensive education and follow a career path of improving the lives of others during their times of need. I broke my arm at the start of summer, and it was profound and humbling to experience. So many amazing people came together to fix me up!

Everyone plays their part here

I’m thankful for the kindness of the rural grocery store clerk who tossed my husband a free bottle of Ibuprofen rather than making him wait in a long line to check out. And the hour-long drive to the emergency room, the ER staff in a hospital outside my hometown, and a week later, the surgeon and extensive hospital team. An exceptional physical therapist helped me regain my motion and strength while seemingly effortlessly providing snippets of emotional support with just-right words at the just-right times. I’ll never again take for granted the complex, miraculous, intricate workings of my wrists and hands!

Valerie Uland

Editor, Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting

2. Friendship and Legacy

This Thanksgiving, I’m giving thanks for the connections I’ve made through my craft. After all, the friendships I have formed through quilting have enriched my life in so many ways. Although I work remotely, I’m thankful for my morning phone call with my ‘partner-in-crime’ and colleague Kristine. Our friendship may have started because of our shared love of art quilting, but it will survive long after I can’t see the cloth I’m stitching!

Vivika and Kristine in the early days—still friends and colleagues after 10 years!

I’m thankful for the community of quilters in my town who are always sharing quilting wins and tasty recipes. I’m thankful for the worldwide network of quilters from local guilds, SAQA, and the MQG who have elevated the humble stitch to a level of artistry we can all only hope to attain.

And lastly, I’m thankful for the makers in my family that taught me how to sew. We are all connected!

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor, Quilting Arts Magazine and Director of Content, Quilting

3. Family

I am thankful for the family ‘wealth’ of my three young, healthy, happy, and wonderful grandchildren. The two boys are brothers and love and admire each other. The one-year-old cousins have some much in common—mouthing toys, crawling/starting to walk, experimenting with solid foods—and even though they live hours apart, each visit together seems to pick up where they left off.

Kristine’s grandchildren—Mason, 1; Koen, 3; and Fiona, 1.

I’m thankful that my grown children found such wonderful spouses and each have happy families. We all live within reasonable driving distance of one another so visits are not difficult to arrange. In fact, I have a sleepover babysitting opportunity with Fiona soon—while my son and DIL are away for the weekend—and I can’t wait!

Being a grandmother is not a role I could choose—it was not up to me whether my children had children of their own. But I am so grateful to have the opportunity to love them, be part of their lives, and help out where I can. I look forward to being a part of their lives for years to come—and am so thankful for that!

Kristine Lundblad

Managing Editor, Quilting Arts and QuiltCon magazines + Quilting Arts TV

Giving thanks is something we can — and should — do this holiday season and we’re thankful for each and every one of you. What are you thankful for? Let us know in the comments!