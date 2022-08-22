Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Getting Started with Rulerwork!

Sarah Erickson
0 Comments

When it comes to free-motion quilting, the simplest, most effective way to achieve precision is with ruler-work. Chrissy Shoaf introduces you to the tools and basic technique, and shows you how to get started!

Categories: All About Fabric & Fabric Care

Related Articles

Have a technical question?

 Contact Us

Join the Conversation!

Sign up for our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest content, educational resources, promotions and special news from our partners.


Register