Game Changers in the Quilt Industry | Quilt & Tell Podcast

Marti Michell tells the story of the beginnings of her career and the truly revolutionary things she brought to the quilting industry—and Tracy, Lori, and Ginger just listen! In the Fine Finishes segment, Lori, Tracy, and Ginger discuss losing your “sewjo” and finding it again. Stay Tuned!

Welcome | Letter from a Listener

Open Studios | Marti Michell

The Puff Wreath that started it all.

The “Woman’s Day Quilt” was a kit for a quilt as you go Log Cabin.

Fine Finishes | Losing your “Sewjo” and how to find it again

Tracy stitched simple HSTs together to make a baby quilt for her neighbor.

