Free-Motion Weekly: Unique Meanders Series #1 — Confetti
Meandering stitches are typically round and flowing, but this meander stitch takes a sharp left turn! Susan’s Confetti filler still wanders across the space, but it’s linear, with small, rectangular Confetti shapes where the stitching direction changes. When you need an energetic texture to fill a space, try some confetti!
Want more free-motion quilting inspiration? Click here!
Quilting frames give you better fabric tension for your quilts and more control over the finer parts of the quilting process. With the Cutie Tabletop Fabric Frame, getting perfect tension is easier than ever, and you can even use your own sewing machine. Visit our website to learn more about the Cutie.
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
Join the Conversation!