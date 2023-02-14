Shopping Cart

CIRCLES AND CURVES Articles Under 1 min read

Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #7 — Paisley

Quilting Daily
After mastering Paisley fillers, you’re one step closer to being able to free-motion quilt Feathers! Susan stitches these graceful, doubled-up shapes, and then adds lacy scallops to the edges. The back-and-forth, flowing movement is truly what free-motion quilting is all about! Susan slows down the machine for these teardrop shapes.

