Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #6 — Olives
Whether you’re a fan of real-life Olives or not, they make a tasty filler design for your quilt! More oval-shaped than Bubbles, they have a doubled-up quality due to the “pimento.” Watch how Susan travels along the edge of these designs to start another one, and how she varies the sizes.
Want more free-motion quilting inspiration? Click here!
There’s nothing quite like the ease of free motion quilting on a quilting frame. It’s incredibly fun to get lost in the process and see what you can create. With the Cutie Tabletop Fabric Frame, you can even use your own sewing machine! Visit our website to learn more about the Cutie.
Join the Conversation!