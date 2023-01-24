Shopping Cart

CIRCLES AND CURVES Articles 0 Comments Reading time: 0m 19s

Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #4 — Fish Scales

Quilting Daily
0 Comments

Does this one sound odd? It may, but you’ll be stunned at how wonderful it is in so many situations! A little more directional and uniform, this quilting motif has a clear path to follow, and avoids thread build-up.

