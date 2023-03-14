Shopping Cart

CIRCLES AND CURVES Articles Under 1 min read

Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #11 — Swirls

Quilting Daily
The last of the circular series is the Swirl. This motif can add a little dazzle to a quilt top! You need to give yourself enough space in the channels to back out, but once you’ve developed a  knack for this motif, you can comfortably stitch it at any size.

