Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
Make this your year of free-motion fun! Susan Brubaker Knapp shares her top 52 free-motion motifs and fillers for finishing her quilts. In 2023, we’ll be adding a one-minute video every week to this page/our Quilt Finishing hub. These motifs will be divided up into several categories that run the full range of filler styles—circular, organic, unique meanders, linear, and modern motifs.
Learn to fill spaces with these 52 practical designs. Like Susan, you’ll find yourself coming back to these quilting fillers over and over again, in all kinds of patchwork situations—to blend in, to stand out, to provide contract or harmony. Along the way, Susan drops hints and tips for stitching these motifs. Master the movements, perfect the path, and free up your free-motion!
Susan talks about how to construct a practice grid, as well as the types of batting and tools, and even finding inspiration around you for your own unique quilting fillers. Plus you’ll have a chance to practice stitching out these organic shapes and find your free-motion fearlessness growing. So drop your feed dogs, attach a free-motion foot, thread your machine, and let’s practice, practice, practice!
Circles & Curves Series
Susan Brubaker Knapp kicks off the year of free-motion with circular designs. Simultaneously very natural and little challenging to quilt, circular shapes are an essential style of filler, useful in so many situations. It takes some practice to stitch a circle—they’ll often come out a little ovoid or wonky, and your eye can pick that out quickly. Practicing circles, curves, and round shapes in different sizes is the only way to truly master the movement.
Dive in to the Series
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #1 — BubblesBubbles can be used to fill backgrounds or bridge spaces, and can be quilted densely, which is useful. There’s a flow to stitching this motif.…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #2 — Dancing LeavesA pre-cursor to feathers, these ‘dancing leaves’ can be adapted to all kinds of spaces, from borders to lattices. The natural, organic curve is very…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #3 — Echo HeartsIt’s time to get romantic! The heart shape is a very natural, adaptable design, and an excellent circular filler to master. You’ll also learn the…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #4 — Fish ScalesDoes this one sound odd? It may, but you’ll be stunned at how wonderful it is in so many situations! A little more directional and…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #5 — Lava LampHow fun is this? Like the Dancing Leaves, this delightfully curvy shape is directional, which can add energy as well as texture to your quilting.…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #6 — OlivesWhether you’re a fan of real-life Olives or not, they make a tasty filler design for your quilt! More oval-shaped than Bubbles, they have a…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #7 — PaisleyAfter mastering Paisley fillers, you’re one step closer to being able to free-motion quilt Feathers! Susan stitches these graceful, doubled-up shapes, and then adds lacy…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #8 — RibbonsRibbons are versatile, Susan tells us, and she is right. Very flowy, these are a great start to free-form echoing. Learn to follow the previous…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #9 — River RocksRiver Rocks, also called Pebbles, are a variation on Bubbles, except that here, you can vary shapes to also include ovals and even more rectangular…
Weeks of Free-Motion Fun—FREE!
Click here or on the image below to download a digital workbook featuring the reference material and drawings of all 52 free-motion filler motifs. Absolutely free!
*By providing your e-mail address you will begin to receive our newsletters, special offers, and more free content from Quilting Daily.
Pushing your fabric through your machine can be exhausting and time-consuming. Having a quilting frame makes the process so much easier! With the Cutie Tabletop Fabric Frame from The Grace Company, you can experience all the fun of free-motion quilting with your own sewing machine. Visit our website to learn more about the Cutie.
Join the Conversation!
How do I get the workbook?
Hi Laurene, all you have to do is visit the link below and add the $0.00 product to your cart! Hope this helps 🙂
https://www.quiltingdaily.com/product/free-motion-weekly-52-quilting-fillers-and-motifs-with-susan-brubaker-knapp/
Want to so badly to be able to FM, but just to afraid to try on any of my quilts I’ve worked so hard on and don’t want to ruin them !
Someone once told me “You have to make a lot of dog bed quilts before you’re ready to tackle a queen-sized keeper!” My opinion is that there are two approaches–dive in and embrace the mistakes, or make samples to test and build skills. In the video, Susan Brubaker Knapp marked a grid on a sample sandwich to test/practice all 52 of these motifs. That might be the easiest way to start building your confidence! One way or another, go for it!