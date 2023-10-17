Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
Make this your year of free-motion fun! Susan Brubaker Knapp shares her top 52 free-motion motifs and fillers for finishing her quilts. In 2023, we’ll be adding a one-minute video every week to this page/our Quilt Finishing hub. These motifs will be divided up into several categories that run the full range of filler styles—circular, organic, unique meanders, linear, and modern motifs.
Learn to fill spaces with these 52 practical designs. Like Susan, you’ll find yourself coming back to these quilting fillers over and over again, in all kinds of patchwork situations—to blend in, to stand out, to provide contract or harmony. Along the way, Susan drops hints and tips for stitching these motifs. Master the movements, perfect the path, and free up your free-motion!
Susan talks about how to construct a practice grid, as well as the types of batting and tools, and even finding inspiration around you for your own unique quilting fillers. Plus you’ll have a chance to practice stitching out these organic shapes and find your free-motion fearlessness growing. So drop your feed dogs, attach a free-motion foot, thread your machine, and let’s practice, practice, practice!
Linear Series
Linear designs add an energetic texture to patchwork. While something similar to most of these fillers can be achieved with your feed-dogs engaged, stitching linear designs in free-motion is, well, freeing! You can transition to curves or flowing shapes without skipping a beat, or change direction without rotating your entire quilt. Definitely try out Susan Brubaker Knapp’s linear motifs; they are an excellent addition to your free-motion portfolio!
Dive in to the Linear Series
- Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #1 — Bike ChainCombining flowing lines and echoed scallops, this free-motion motif can strong across any space. Great for lattices and borders, it can also be used to…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #2 — BurlapQuilted densely but irregularly, these lines are reminiscent of burlap. Quilting this motif in free-motion mode ensures a looser, more primitive look that showcase the…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #3 — CrosshatchCrosshatching is an artist’s technique to shade an area, and it looks artistic and sketchy on a quilt as well! The technique encourages you to…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #4 — FacetsThe Facets filler is based on diamonds. The diamond shapes are echoed, but they don’t have to be regular. In fact, having slight irregularities is…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #5 — PlaidStitched on the diagonal, the Plaid design resembles a tartan weave. More regularly spaced than Burlap or Crosshatch, the Plaid filler definitely has a pattern…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #6 — ShockwavesLet’s get dynamic with this horizontal filler—Shockwaves! Echoing the up-and-down zigzag, with its peaks in varying heights, will introduce an energetic quality to the quilting.…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #7 — SpiderwebEstablish diagonal and horizontal lines, and then introduce graceful, bowing lines to create the Spiderweb motif! For the curving web lines, you stitch on a…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #8 — Stacked StoneFor Stacked Stone, Susan likes to vary the sizes of the stones, and mixes vertical stones with horizontal stones. Create wider and narrower stones, and…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #9 — StaticStaggered vertical lengths along a horizontal line, Static is a free-motion filler that celebrates thread build-up! Travel along your lines with this motif that was…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #10 — Twisted TartanSimilar to Plaid, Susan “twists” the design here to make Twisted Tartan. The curving designs are graceful and organic, but have the energy so unique…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #11 — WovenBearing similarities to Burlap and Stacked Stone, the Woven filler is interesting to look at and fun to stitch! The curving foundation lines have perpendicular…
Unique Meanders Series
The common meander stitch is just the beginning! Meandering stitches do exactly that—they meander around a shape in an irregular, relaxed way, never really doubling back on itself. Tighter meander stitch is called stippling, excellent for densely filling spaces, but Susan Brubaker Knapp’s meandering variations go beyond that!
Dive in to the Unique Meanders Series
- Free-Motion Weekly: Unique Meanders Series #1 — ConfettiMeandering stitches are typically round and flowing, but this meander stitch takes a sharp left turn! Susan’s Confetti filler still wanders across the space, but…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Unique Meanders Series #2 — CoralSusan’s Coral meandering stitch has branches that come off a main stem. You can actually stitch this in a directional way, which adds the texture…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Unique Meanders Series #3 — Dragon’s BreathSharper than a flowing meander, the Dragon’s Breath stitch has a crisp point reminiscent of flames! Susan talks you through the rocking motion she uses…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Unique Meanders Series #4 — KelpSusan describes the Kelp filler as a little more advanced because you really need to plan where you’re going. Like the Coral motif, the Kelp…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Unique Meanders Series #5 — LoopsSo useful! The Loops design is one you’ll come back to again and again, sometimes on its own and sometimes in conjunction with another motif.…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Unique Meanders Series #6 — MeanderHere we go! The classic Meander stitch is a quilting staple that flows, but doesn’t cross over itself. For a successful meander, you have to…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Unique Meanders Series #7 — Square MeanderThe sharp change in direction is the motion to practice with the Square Meander! This more angular version of the meander also depends on spacing,…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Unique Meanders Series #8 — WiFiA rocking shape like Dragon’s Breath, Susan’s WiFi filler does look a little like those wifi symbols! This shape fills the space in a fun…
Organic Series
Flowers, leaves, vines, and… pomegranates? Absolutely! Designs inspired by nature are infinitely useful and forgiving. Flowers aren’t always perfectly symmetrical, but they are always beautiful. There are a few other organic motifs in Susan Brubaker Knapp’s repertoire that you might be surprised by… And surprised to find how often you use them!
Dive in to the Organic Series
- Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #1 — BlossomsBlossoms are such a classic motif! Susan’s free-motion blossoms feature curves and more angular lines, a fun variation that will jumpstart your motion mastery! This…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #2 — BlueberriesThis is a gorgeous quilt filler! With Blueberries, Susan introduces a perspective—some of the blueberries are behind the others, for example. There are also multiple…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #3 — CloversClovers make a charming motif to dance across patchwork space! Susan’s clovers bring in the heart shape from the Circles & Curves series. Some clovers…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #4 — Echo LeavesStitching a basic leaf shape is only the first step! Echo Leaves is a more elaborate quilting filler, that creates texture and interest. Susan shows…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #5 — FlorentineThe Florentine filler is one of Susan’s favorites! Susan shows how to stitch the flowing, teardrop shapes, which is a pre-cursor to feathers. Change direction…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #6 — GiraffeWere you expecting a Giraffe filler?! The patterns on a giraffe are excellent as a quilt filler! More angular than Bubbles but still organic, these…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #7 — PomegranatePomegranates might not be a quilt filler you find in everyone’s repertoire, but you should! The oval shape is filled with Bubbles—which creates isolated spots…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #8 — RosesThe queen of flowers is also a queen of fillers—Roses are an essential quilt motif! Susan’s version can be used as an allover design, a…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #9 — Seed PodOrganic shapes include more than leaves and flowers. Seed Pod is a beautiful, flowy shape filled with Bubble-style seeds, which Susan likes to vary in…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #10 — Spring LeavesSimple, essential, and elegant, Spring Leaves is a go-to filler. Susan’s version includes no connecting stems or veins for traveling to the next shape; instead,…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #11 — Wood GrainThis is a fun filler! Fairly directional but loosely flowing, the Wood Grain quilting motif is one you’ll be glad to have in your toolbox.…
Circles & Curves Series
Susan Brubaker Knapp kicks off the year of free-motion with circular designs. Simultaneously very natural and little challenging to quilt, circular shapes are an essential style of filler, useful in so many situations. It takes some practice to stitch a circle—they’ll often come out a little ovoid or wonky, and your eye can pick that out quickly. Practicing circles, curves, and round shapes in different sizes is the only way to truly master the movement.
Dive in to the Circles & Curves Series
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #1 — BubblesBubbles can be used to fill backgrounds or bridge spaces, and can be quilted densely, which is useful. There’s a flow to stitching this motif.…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #2 — Dancing LeavesA pre-cursor to feathers, these ‘dancing leaves’ can be adapted to all kinds of spaces, from borders to lattices. The natural, organic curve is very…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #3 — Echo HeartsIt’s time to get romantic! The heart shape is a very natural, adaptable design, and an excellent circular filler to master. You’ll also learn the…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #4 — Fish ScalesDoes this one sound odd? It may, but you’ll be stunned at how wonderful it is in so many situations! A little more directional and…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #5 — Lava LampHow fun is this? Like the Dancing Leaves, this delightfully curvy shape is directional, which can add energy as well as texture to your quilting.…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #6 — OlivesWhether you’re a fan of real-life Olives or not, they make a tasty filler design for your quilt! More oval-shaped than Bubbles, they have a…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #7 — PaisleyAfter mastering Paisley fillers, you’re one step closer to being able to free-motion quilt Feathers! Susan stitches these graceful, doubled-up shapes, and then adds lacy…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #8 — RibbonsRibbons are versatile, Susan tells us, and she is right. Very flowy, these are a great start to free-form echoing. Learn to follow the previous…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #9 — River RocksRiver Rocks, also called Pebbles, are a variation on Bubbles, except that here, you can vary shapes to also include ovals and even more rectangular…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #10 — SnailsStart with a circle, and then spiral in! The fun comes when you back out and start adding segments to the shell. The name of…
- Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #11 — SwirlsThe last of the circular series is the Swirl. This motif can add a little dazzle to a quilt top! You need to give yourself…
Weeks of Free-Motion Fun—FREE!
Click here or on the image below to download a digital workbook featuring the reference material and drawings of all 52 free-motion filler motifs. Absolutely free!
*By providing your e-mail address you will begin to receive our newsletters, special offers, and more free content from Quilting Daily.
Be sure to check this page each week for a brand new free-motion filler or motif!
