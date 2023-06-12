I find quilting the quilt to be the most frustrating, off-putting part of quilting, and I’m constantly looking for ways to make it easier and more fun. “Quilting by check” (aka, hiring a longarmer) gets me great results, but it does become expensive. And I’d love to own the whole creative process, so to speak.

Inspired by Love of Quilting TV

We recently filmed the 4200 series of Love of Quilting TV (watch for it on your local PBS affiliates starting in July, or get the whole series June 30 on Quilting Daily), and I was fascinated by the magnetic embroidery hoop that guest Elaine Theriault brought with her. Elaine used it for applying decorative stitches to her quilt block (episode 4207—Harvest Sky), and then Sara Gallegos borrowed the hoop to stitch on her folio cover (episode 4211—Lovely Day Folio Cover).

This magnetic hoop from PFAFF was pretty cool. I don’t have an embroidery module on my machine, but maybe I could apply the concept differently.

It stabilized Elaine’s quilt block so that it didn’t wrinkle or shift during stitching, and same thing with Sara’s little quilt sandwich. And then lightbulb went on over my head. Could a standard, traditional quilting hoop eliminate some of the frustrations I was experiencing? Think about it—the hoop would prevent buckles and wrinkles, would hold the sandwich in place, would have you stitching in a controllable space…

Finding the Right Hoop

I’ve enjoyed working on the Cutie frame from the Grace Company, but unfortunately, that doesn’t work with my sewing machine. Could a standard quilting hoop provide the same stabilized surface area that a frame like the Cutie does? I was really excited about this. When I tested it at home, I used a couple of orphan blocks sewn together to create a table topper that was about 24” square and some leftover batting, and it worked really nicely!

Time to Try it Out

I couldn’t wait to try this technique on a bed-sized quilt. So I basted my Wanderer’s Moon quilt (based on the Hourglass Quilt pattern by Lisa Swenson Ruble, from Modern Patchwork January/February 2018 using a pool noodle (check out the video!) and some adhesive quilt basting spray.

Basting with a pool noodle—great idea!

I hooped it up, making sure that the outer hoop was underneath so the quilt back is flush against the bed of the machine. I had to remove the foot and needle to maneuver the hoop under the needle.

Getting ready to hoop to quilt—make sure the outer ring goes on the backside!

I pulled up the bobbin thread and began to stitch. My plan was to stitch moon phases in the center of the quilt, and use Susan Brubaker Knapp’s ‘blueberries’ design from her weekly free-motion series for the rest of the quilt.

Hoop on the quilt, needle and foot back on, feed dogs down—I was ready to start quilting!

And it went…wrong.

Check Out the Full Video

I couldn’t maneuver the quilt around. Even though the hoop was the same one I’d used in my at-home test piece, the full-sized quilt made it hard to move.

The 8” harp space on my machine just wasn’t enough; I couldn’t reach the center of the hoop. Everything just felt more awkward. And my stitches were wildly uneven. But there was SOMETHING there, I knew it.

The full and half moons I’d intended to stitch looked awful—not round, and the stitch length was uneven.

Later, I found a thread painting/embroidery artist on Instagram — Janine Henschl — who appears to be making this technique work. It’s not an original concept, I just need to work through the kinks for free-motion quilting.

What I’m going to try next:

✓ A machine with more harp/throat space ✓ A machine with a high shank or higher foot lift ✓ A hoop with a lower profile (just purchased these from Amazon; we’ll see!)

If you have any other tips or advice, I’d love to hear it! Have you tried free motion quilting with an embroidery hoop? Am I onto something, or is it a hopeless case? Let us know in the comments below!

