First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts October/November 2021

Recently, I finished three quilts in a row that used fabrics by the same designer. That was an unexpected coincidence, and certainly wasn’t done on purpose, but I noticed something as I worked. Every neat little pile of scraps left over from my cuts made me happy—scrap happy! I have no idea when I will use up those bits of fabric bliss but knowing I have them puts a smile on my face.
Let’s start with my quilt, Sunshine in the Cabins. This quilt started with an idea from our last issue. I wondered if it was possible to make a quilt from 10” pre-cuts. Well, my friends, it is indeed possible! Those strips are tiny, but the result was pure magic. I had hours and hours of fun choosing scrappy combinations for each block.
We have five holiday quilts in this issue. Starting with fall, we have Maple Mayhem by Nancy Scott…
North Woods by Jen Daly…
…and Boneyard—this last one is a favorite of mine that I am remaking with Spooky ‘n Sweeter by Art Gallery fabrics.
Holly Crossing and Laughing All the Way will have you getting ready for Christmas festivities.
I hope this issue has you digging into your scraps to make a comfy quilt.
Happy Quilting!
Tracy
