First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts October/November 2021

Recently, I finished three quilts in a row that used fabrics by the same designer. That was an unexpected coincidence, and certainly wasn’t done on purpose, but I noticed something as I worked. Every neat little pile of scraps left over from my cuts made me happy—scrap happy! I have no idea when I will use up those bits of fabric bliss but knowing I have them puts a smile on my face.

Let’s start with my quilt, Sunshine in the Cabins. This quilt started with an idea from our last issue. I wondered if it was possible to make a quilt from 10” pre-cuts. Well, my friends, it is indeed possible! Those strips are tiny, but the result was pure magic. I had hours and hours of fun choosing scrappy combinations for each block.

Sunshine in the Cabins. Designed and made by Tracy Mooney. Fabrics: Bee Basics and Bee Basics Backgrounds by Lori Holt for Riley Blake.

We have five holiday quilts in this issue. Starting with fall, we have Maple Mayhem by Nancy Scott…

Maple Mayhem designed by Nancy Scott. Fabrics: Fossil Fern, Wave Texture and Autumn Elegance, all by Benartex.

North Woods by Jen Daly…

North Woods designed by Jen Daly. Fabric: Homemade Homespuns by Kansas Troubles Quilters and black chambray both for Moda.

…and Boneyard—this last one is a favorite of mine that I am remaking with Spooky ‘n Sweeter by Art Gallery fabrics.

Boneyard designed by Charisma Horton.

Holly Crossing and Laughing All the Way will have you getting ready for Christmas festivities.

Holly Crossing designed and made by Laureen Smith.

Laughing All the Way by Colleen Tauke.

I hope this issue has you digging into your scraps to make a comfy quilt.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy