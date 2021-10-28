First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts November/December 2022

As the year ends and the new year begins, I find myself in an interesting place. I am always weighing finishing the projects I did not complete versus the unbearable desire to start the new quilty gifts I got for Christmas. Do you find yourself in the same position? I know you can relate. It’s a constant battle. Since this issue bridges the gap between the holidays and the new year, I thought I would give a nod to last minute gifts you can finish quickly as well as your New Year’s resolutions to use up those scraps!
Our cover girl, Abigail Dolinger shows us how to make a quilt-as-you-go String-Pieced Beverage Gift Bag. This bag is a joy to make and is a festive way to share a bottle of sparkling apple cider or wine with friends.
A Tisket, a Tasket, I Made a Scrappy Basket by Carolyn Florence is the perfect pattern to make for that special someone you want to make baked goods for but want to add that personal touch. It is a quilted basket pattern—and before you panic, it is made flat and through some magical origami becomes a 3-dimensional basket. Carolyn also shares her recipe for red velvet muffins which she likes to give to friends during the holidays.
Our four-legged friends can’t be left out! Mary Hertel’s Furry Friends Snack Bag is a fun way to dress up and give treats as a gift this season.
To start you off with some New Year’s resolutions, we offer several patterns that specifically use scraps. Jelly Weave by Jennifer Strauser uses leftover 2½” strips and 1 yard of fabric to make a modern baby quilt.
Peanut Butter and Jelly by Stephanie Cunnyngham is a delightful quilt that uses a delicious assortment of browns and purples to convey picnic memories. Don’t miss her favorite recipe for peanut butter cookies.
I hope 2022 brings all your quilting visions to light. Happy holidays and happy quilting!
Tracy
