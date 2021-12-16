First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts February/March 2022

Spring Forward
Our team has put together a delicious assortment of quilts to celebrate the season—and yes, spring is almost here, right? At least it is for our magazines!
For those of you planning quilts for the coming year, we have two adorable heart-inspired quilt patterns to get us through Valentine’s day. Jennifer McClanahan made a lovely, heart quilt in beautiful Liberty fabrics. The quilt is called Love Notes and it is as sweet as can be.
Kisses for Baby by Andi Sheffield is an “X’s and O’s” quilt with a twist. So lovely!
Lending by Rachelle Craig is the perfect quilt for the bibliophile in your life. Find some fabric that reminds you of leather or quilt the names of your favorite literary works on this bookish quilt!
Let the Fabric Shine by Patti Sparks is a fat-quarter friendly pattern that definitely fills the “Quick + Easy” bill. She loves quilts that are easy to sew, big enough for the bed, and not too dear that your furry friends can’t enjoy them too.
Speaking of quilts that are perfect for a fabric collection, Friendship Knots by Michelle Freedman is as striking as it is easy to make. This strip-pieced beauty makes a delightful diagonal pattern as you join the rows. Perfect to show off a pretty collection of fabrics.
Happy Quilting!
Tracy
