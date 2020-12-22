First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts February/March 2021

The February/March issue of Quick + Easy Quilts is here. Are you ready for a sneak peek?

The theme for this issue of Quick + Easy Quilts is Weekend Wonders, but before I get to all that, I want to check in with you. As I write this letter, we are beginning to go back on covid restrictions. It is hard, really hard. How are you? I mean how are you really doing?

I want you to know that if all you have the energy to do is open this magazine and look at the pictures, that is okay. If you are sewing and sewing just to cope, that is okay too. If all you have the energy to do is watch Netflix, that’s fine.

Whatever you need to do to get through this difficult time is just fine, I promise you.

I read a post today that said our brains are locked in survival mode so we don’t have the mental space to be creative. That hits home for me. Does it resonate with you? Actually, it makes me really glad that we did this issue. You see, this issue is all about easy quilts that can be done quickly. I truly believe nothing brings back your “sew-jo” quite like quick, easy projects that you can finish in no time.

Bloomer by Abigail Dolinger. Fabric: Sunlit Blooms for Maywood Studios.

Bloomer by Abigail Dolinger is a quilt pattern that is perfect for using a pack of 5″ charm squares. I love how she made the sides perfectly symmetrical by pairing up matched squares.

Twin Stars by Andi Stanfield. Fabric: Mountain Meadow by Pippa Shaw for Figo Fabrics.

Twin Stars by Andi Stanfield is not one, but two adorable baby quilts she made for twins in her life. I love the story about how she wanted them to be similar, but not the same.

We have three quilts that use panels and a feature called Panel Magic by Elaine Theriault all about working with panels.

Elaine’s quilt pattern is Puffin Parade using the puffin panel by Elizabeth’s Studio.

Charisma Horton designed Blissful Baking using Happiness is Homemade by Kris Lammers for Maywood Studios.

Howl is a lovely quilt by Patti Carey using the Silver Moon panel by Northcott.

Don’t miss my feature on quilting planners in Off the Shelf. I may not want to buy a 2021 calendar, but I don’t mind using my precious quilting energy planning a way to put a dent in my UFO bins. That is how I am coping, and it is just fine.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy