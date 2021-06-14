First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts August/September 2021

A while back on the Quilt & Tell podcast, Victoria Findlay Wolfe was the guest and she talked about the “beginner mind.” Essentially it refers to having an open mind as you study something or work on your art. I took her words to heart as I navigated the stresses of the pandemic and tried to find my missing sew-jo. I found that starting with what I would consider beginner-level quilting projects, I still found new things that I hadn’t noticed before and newfound joy in finishing a quilt pattern.

This project is amazingly colorful.

The August/September issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts is filled with quilt patterns that are perfect for beginners, but also feature projects that might have experienced quilters explore that “beginner mind.” You might look at your fabric in a new way or perhaps find a new and interesting way to use up pre-cuts.

Four Square by Kate Colleran is a sweet baby quilt that is simple to make.

Four Square designed and made by Kate Colleran. Fabric: Signature collection by Kate Colleran for Island Batiks.

Jack’s Criss Cross by Sharon Wasteney shows you a fun insertion technique that is addictive and fun to use.

Jack’s Criss Cross by Sharon Wasteney. Fabric: Sharon used fabric from her stash.

For a quilt that looks super complex but is made with simple bands, look no further than Karen Gibbs’s Cornbread and Posole quilt. Digital pattern can be found here.

Cornbread and Posole designed and made by Karen Gibbs. Quilted by Barb Wolfe. Fabric: Stardust and Essentials both by Banyan Batiks.

Don’t miss the reprint of Fast and Fun Flannel by Michelle Freedman. We used this as a special project for World Quilting Day in March for the Quilt & Tell Quiltin’ Bee. Let me tell you how much fun Lori, Ginger, and I had keeping our quilts a secret until the big reveal! I made my version using Jera Brandveg’s newest collection Sweet Beginnings. The serendipitous story can be found along in this issue, along with three different inspirational color options of this fast-to-make quilt.

Fast and Fun Flannel was designed by Michell Freedman. Tracy Mooney, Lori Baker, and Ginger Sheehey Tatic used new fabrics from Maywood Studio to create quilts for World Quilting Day 2021.

I hope this issue leaves you with creative ideas to learn something new!

Happy quilting!

Tracy