First Look: Quiltmaker’s July/August & September/October Color Issue
Color Your World!
Let’s take a closer look at the new Quiltmaker July/August & September/October Color Issue .
There’s something magical about colors. When you choose fabrics for a quilt, it’s not just about the hues—it’s also how they play together and the emotions they evoke. Color has this uncanny ability to speak to our souls and ignite our imaginations. So, we couldn’t be more excited to share a little about the kaleidoscope of patterns and features we’ve assembled for you in Quiltmaker’s vibrant, super-sized color issue. From bold and bright designs to soft, soothing palettes, there is something for every taste and style!
We’ll show you how the color wheel, like a quilter’s compass, can successfully guide you through the vast expanse of color combinations. See how two colors can complement each other as you piece Ramona Sorensen’s sweet Baby Checkerboard Squares.
Experiment with three colors on the color wheel to make Dee Sydnor’s Floral Trinity throw or Judy McCrosky’s Color Combinations quilt.
Dive into tetradic (four-color) schemes for Carl and Linda Sullivan’s Swatch Bloc quilt or Jane Baumstark’s Vintage Violets project.
If you are drawn to harmonious blends of multiple colors, check out Splendid Spectrum by Susan Deshensky, Solidiflies by Mary Kay Davis, or Samara by Alison Barry.
Discover how colors can create visual temperature with Jen Daly’s Shimmering Sunset or the illusion of transparency with Gigi Levsen’s Filtered Light.
Color Inspiration
The color wheel is just one tool for unlocking the endless color possibilities in quilting projects. We’ve also sprinkled in some insightful articles from Luana Rubin and Steph Skardal to help take your quilting game to new, colorful heights. And Amy Struckmeyer shares her tips for using color effectively in our Designer Q&A.
In this special collector’s edition of Quiltmaker’s July/August & September/October Color Issue, there’s a whole spectrum of possibilities waiting to be explored. Are you ready to experiment with different color combinations to see where YOUR imagination takes you?
