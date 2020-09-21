First Look: Quiltmaker November/December 2020

The Quiltmaker November/December 2020 Issue is here!

Quiltmaker’s November/December 2020 issue hits newsstands September 29th!

Twist on Tradition—The Log Cabin block

Few blocks are as versatile as the Log Cabin. Once always made with a red patch in the center to symbolize the hearth of the home, clever quilters discovered they could add interest and even create images simply by varying the sizes of the patches.

Christmas Berries by Jen Daly. Fabric: Juniper by Kate and Birdie for Moda

For this issue, I asked designers to submit their take on this traditional block. Five of those quilts were chosen. The designs range from the traditional, like Christmas Berries by Jen Daly, to the more modern elaborate versions like Bird’s Eye View by Mary Kay Davis and everything in between.

Birds Eye View by Mary Kay Davis. Fabric: Kona Solids by Robert Kaufman

Cabin in the Tulips by Dodi Lee Poulsen combines two blocks—a traditional Log Cabin block and a version that looks like a flower. I love how the colors make it look like Christmas, but you could easily choose spring colors for a warm weather quilt.

Cabin in the Tulips by Dodi Lee Poulsen. Fabric: Gemstones by Riley Blake

Of course, December means the holiday season is upon us. Santa’s Suit by Scott Flanagan is begging to be hung by the chimney with care!

Santa’s Suit by Scott Flanagan. Fabric Grunge by BasicGrey for Moda

Winter Dreams by Ramona Sorensen was made using 2020 Blue Holiday by RK Studios for Robert Kaufman. I love how this fabric collection shimmers with a touch of silver with the blue in the ornaments and poinsettias. So festive!

Winter Dreams by Ramona Sorensen. Fabric: 2020 Blue Holiday by RK Studios for Robert Kaufman

Please note that our Basic Lessons that are usually found in the back of the magazine are moving online so we can make room for more exciting content and patterns. If you need to reference a technique, they can be found here.

• Download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.

• Download the Ice Crystal Quilting motif.

I am so grateful 2020 is nearly over. This year has been challenging to say the least. At the time that I am writing this letter to you, it is the end of summer and I have no idea what the rest of the year holds. My hope is that you are safe and healthy as the year comes to a close.

Happy quilting and Happy New Year!

Tracy Mooney