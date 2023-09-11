I hope the Quiltmaker Magazine November/December 2023 finds you in good spirits and ready to dive into a new quilting adventure! As we usher in the joyous holiday season, get ready to be enchanted by the heartwarming theme of “Mistletoe & Menorahs,” a delightful celebration of the holidays that weaves together the magic of Christmas and Hanukkah. Let’s dive into the enchanting designs that await!

Christmas Candy by Kari Mathews.

Embrace the sweet nostalgia of Christmases past with Kari Mathews’ enchanting creation, Christmas Candy. This quilt draws inspiration from the delicate beauty of ribbon candy, weaving together vibrant hues and intricate patterns. Wrap yourself in the cozy memories of holiday treats as you bring this masterpiece to life.

Christmas Candy designed and made by Kari Mathews.

Funukah Hanukkah Table Runner & Game by Michelle Freedman

Discover the playful spirit of Hanukkah with the Funukah Hanukkah Table Runner and Game by Michelle Freedman. This unique piece not only adds a touch of festivity to your celebrations but also promises hours of joy with its interactive design. Crafted with love by Michelle, Funukah captures the essence of Hanukkah’s traditions in a truly innovative way.

The Funukah Table Runner and Game, designed and made by Michelle Freedman, quilted by Chris Batten.

Whimsical Wonderland by Susan Deshensky

Step into a world of whimsy with Whimsical Wonderland, a forest of candy-colored trees that will make your heart skip a beat. Imagine the joy of decorating your own enchanted forest as you piece together this captivating quilt.

Whimsical Wonderland designed and made by Susan Deshensky, quilted by Erin Byrne.

Holiday Merry Hearts by Carol Moellers

Hearts aren’t just for Valentine’s Day anymore! Holiday Merry Hearts by Carol Moellers is a delightful expression of love and warmth, perfect for adorning your home during the festive season. Let your creativity bloom as you sew each heart.

Holiday Merry Hearts designed and made by Carol Moellers.

Extras Just for You

✓ Click here to download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue. ✓ Click here to access the Basic Lessons.

Time for Some Holiday Cheer

So, my fellow quilting enthusiasts, let your imagination soar as you immerse yourself in the world of “Mistletoe & Menorahs.” From the charm of Funukah to the vibrant tapestry of Christmas Candy, every quilt in this issue is a testament to the boundless creativity and warmth that defines the holiday season. And we hope you’ll consider sharing your holiday creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Wishing you a season filled with stitches of joy and threads of togetherness.

Happy quilting!

Tracy