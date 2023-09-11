Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
To all our veterans and their families, we salute you. Patriotic quilts and beyond are $5 for Veterans Day > >

Whimsical Wonderland by Susan Deshensky (detail)

QUILTMAKER MAGAZINE Articles 2 min read

First Look: Quiltmaker Magazine November/December 2023

Tracy Mooney
0 Comments
Quiltmaker Magazine November/December 2023
Take your walking foot quilting beyond the ditch with Catherine Redford in our new interactive workshop, starting September 13.

I hope the Quiltmaker Magazine November/December 2023 finds you in good spirits and ready to dive into a new quilting adventure! As we usher in the joyous holiday season, get ready to be enchanted by the heartwarming theme of “Mistletoe & Menorahs,” a delightful celebration of the holidays that weaves together the magic of Christmas and Hanukkah. Let’s dive into the enchanting designs that await!

Celebrate the winter season with the December 2023 issue of Quiltmaker Magazine!

Subscribe to Quiltmaker Magazine so you don’t miss any great quilt patterns, inspiration, and articles like this one!

Subscribe

Christmas Candy by Kari Mathews.

Embrace the sweet nostalgia of Christmases past with Kari Mathews’ enchanting creation, Christmas Candy. This quilt draws inspiration from the delicate beauty of ribbon candy, weaving together vibrant hues and intricate patterns. Wrap yourself in the cozy memories of holiday treats as you bring this masterpiece to life.

Quiltmaker Magazine November/December 2023
Christmas Candy designed and made by Kari Mathews.

Funukah Hanukkah Table Runner & Game by Michelle Freedman

Discover the playful spirit of Hanukkah with the Funukah Hanukkah Table Runner and Game by Michelle Freedman. This unique piece not only adds a touch of festivity to your celebrations but also promises hours of joy with its interactive design. Crafted with love by Michelle, Funukah captures the essence of Hanukkah’s traditions in a truly innovative way.

Quiltmaker Magazine November/December 2023
The Funukah Table Runner and Game, designed and made by Michelle Freedman, quilted by Chris Batten.

Whimsical Wonderland by Susan Deshensky

Step into a world of whimsy with Whimsical Wonderland, a forest of candy-colored trees that will make your heart skip a beat. Imagine the joy of decorating your own enchanted forest as you piece together this captivating quilt.

Whimsical Wonderland designed and made by Susan Deshensky, quilted by Erin Byrne.

Holiday Merry Hearts by Carol Moellers

Hearts aren’t just for Valentine’s Day anymore! Holiday Merry Hearts by Carol Moellers is a delightful expression of love and warmth, perfect for adorning your home during the festive season. Let your creativity bloom as you sew each heart.

Quiltmaker Magazine November/December 2023
Holiday Merry Hearts designed and made by Carol Moellers.

Extras Just for You

Click here to download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.

Click here to access the Basic Lessons.

Time for Some Holiday Cheer

So, my fellow quilting enthusiasts, let your imagination soar as you immerse yourself in the world of “Mistletoe & Menorahs.” From the charm of Funukah to the vibrant tapestry of Christmas Candy, every quilt in this issue is a testament to the boundless creativity and warmth that defines the holiday season. And we hope you’ll consider sharing your holiday creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Wishing you a season filled with stitches of joy and threads of togetherness.

Happy quilting!
Tracy

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Register