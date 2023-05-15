I absolutely love cooking. It flexes my creative muscles in the same way quilting does. One day while I was watching a competitive cooking show, I wondered if I could theme an issue around cooking. What would that look like? The Quiltmaker July/August 2023 issue is the result. From a quilt inspired by touring wineries to a tote bag to carry your groceries, there are lots of delicious projects in store!

The July/August issue of Quiltmaker magazine is perfect for the foodies! Make quilts to decorate your dining table, kitchen, or for the wine lovers.

Let’s Get Cookin’ with the July issue of Quiltmaker magazine!

Natalie Crabtree decided to dip into a beloved stash of fabrics she collected while living in Japan for her quilt Sushi Date. Inspired by favorite restaurants visited with her husband, Joel, Natalie used simple quilting techniques to create the look of nigiri and maki. In a second design we could not resist, Natalie and Joel teamed up to design a wine-inspired quilt, Lake Erie Winery.

We love that they chose a variety of wine-inspired fabrics—from champagne to zinfandel and every rosé in between! Ramona Sorensen created a sassy quilt inspired by her mug collection. Mug Rug Love is colorful and made with so many fun techniques, you certainly won’t get bored making this wall hanging. We think this quilt would look fantastic hanging above a drink station in your kitchen.

Denise A. Buchwalter-Losczyk made a table topper and matching placemats inspired by her favorite plants in her garden. She chose fabrics that match her kitchen and used appliqué, traditional piecing, and a touch of handwork to make this cheerful décor. Abigail Dolinger made us an adorable Grocery Tote bag—the perfect place to practice your piecing or machine quilting—and it is practical, too. I know you will love it. And don’t miss the designer Q&A with Tanya Denyer by Jenni Grover. Tania’s food-inspired quilts are whimsical and thought provoking!

Extras Just for You

✓ Click here to download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue. ✓ Click here to access the Basic Lessons.

I hope you enjoy this issue of Quiltmaker magazine as much as I enjoyed choosing the quilts and putting the issue together.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy