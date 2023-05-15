Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Happy Mother's Day! Treat Yourself to 40% Off > >

Lake Erie Winery (detail) by Joel and Natalie Crabtree, quilted by Stephanie Crabtree.

ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

First Look: Quiltmaker July/August 2023

Tracy Mooney
0 Comments

I absolutely love cooking. It flexes my creative muscles in the same way quilting does. One day while I was watching a competitive cooking show, I wondered if I could theme an issue around cooking. What would that look like? The Quiltmaker July/August 2023 issue is the result. From a quilt inspired by touring wineries to a tote bag to carry your groceries, there are lots of delicious projects in store!

Quiltmaker July/August 2023
The July/August issue of Quiltmaker magazine is perfect for the foodies! Make quilts to decorate your dining table, kitchen, or for the wine lovers.

Let’s Get Cookin’ with the July issue of Quiltmaker magazine!

Natalie Crabtree decided to dip into a beloved stash of fabrics she collected while living in Japan for her quilt Sushi Date. Inspired by favorite restaurants visited with her husband, Joel, Natalie used simple quilting techniques to create the look of nigiri and maki. In a second design we could not resist, Natalie and Joel teamed up to design a wine-inspired quilt, Lake Erie Winery.

We love that they chose a variety of wine-inspired fabrics—from champagne to zinfandel and every rosé in between! Ramona Sorensen created a sassy quilt inspired by her mug collection. Mug Rug Love is colorful and made with so many fun techniques, you certainly won’t get bored making this wall hanging. We think this quilt would look fantastic hanging above a drink station in your kitchen.

Sushi Date designed by Natalie Crabtree, quilted by Stephanie Crabtree

Lake Erie Winery designed by Joel and Natalie Crabtree, made by Natalie Crabtree, quilted by Stephanie Crabtree

Mug Rug Love, designed and made by Ramona Sorensen

Fruit Basket table topper and placemats designed by Denise A. Buchwalter-Losczyk

Grocery Tote Bag designed and made by Abigail Dolinger

Denise A. Buchwalter-Losczyk made a table topper and matching placemats inspired by her favorite plants in her garden. She chose fabrics that match her kitchen and used appliqué, traditional piecing, and a touch of handwork to make this cheerful décor. Abigail Dolinger made us an adorable Grocery Tote bag—the perfect place to practice your piecing or machine quilting—and it is practical, too. I know you will love it. And don’t miss the designer Q&A with Tanya Denyer by Jenni Grover. Tania’s food-inspired quilts are whimsical and thought provoking!

Extras Just for You

Click here to download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.

Click here to access the Basic Lessons.

I hope you enjoy this issue of Quiltmaker magazine as much as I enjoyed choosing the quilts and putting the issue together.

Happy Quilting!
Tracy

Get your copy of Quiltmaker Magazine July/August 2023.

View Issue

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


How to Dye Fabric Parfait Style
by Carol Luddington
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello


Register