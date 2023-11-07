Toggle Side Menu
Detail of Be Mine, Valentine Quilt by Kari Mathews

ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

First Look: Quiltmaker January/February ’24

Tracy Mooney
0 Comments
Quiltmaker January/February '24
Fall is here! Shop our favorite fall-themed patterns here.

When I think about my personal New Year’s resolutions, I often reflect upon the past year, what went well and what didn’t. Then I think about what I want to bring forth into the coming year and what will drive me forward creatively. I know I am not alone: I have too many UFOs, I have skills I want to learn, and my scrap basket is ever-growing. Do you feel the same?

Celebrate the new year with the January/February 2024 issue of Quiltmaker magazine!

Lingering Effects by Diane Harris & Scrappy Starburst by Abigail Dolinger

This issue is chock full of inspiration for 2024. Lingering Effects by Diane Harris and Scrappy Starburst by Abigail Dolinger are patterns that will help you make a dent in those scrap bins.

Quiltmaker January/February '24
Lingering Effects designed and made by Diane Harris

Right Way Round by Bonnie Hunter

Elaine Theriault talks about her UFO accountability group that has found clever ways to keep track of works in progress and shares their effective tips for finishing up old projects. For all of our Bonnie Hunter fans, Bonnie joins us for our Designer Q&A! In addition to Addicted to Scraps, we decided to reprint one of her most popular patterns, Right Way Round, which is a stunning quilt that is as scrappy as can be in reds, creams, and blues.

Right Way Round designed and made by Bonnie Hunter

Top 20 Award Honorees

You won’t want to miss Quilting Daily’s Top Twenty Award honorees for 2023. It is a new award honoring the movers and shakers in the quilting industry. We have so much content for you to read and enjoy in this issue in addition to our beautiful patterns.

Quiltmaker January/February '24
Scrappy Starburst designed and made by Abigail Dolinger

A Bittersweet Issue

In the spirit of reflection, I am announcing that this is my last issue as editor of Quiltmaker. It has been a pleasure creating magazines that reflect the prestige and history of this special publication. I am certain our paths will cross again in the quilting industry — so this is not a goodbye, it is merely a so long for now, and…

Happy quilting!
Tracy

Click here to download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.

Click here to access the Basic Lessons.

