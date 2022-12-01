First Look: Quilting Arts Winter 2023

Editor’s Note

Winter winds are blowing, temperatures are dropping, and a thin sheet of ice covered my driveway this morning. The sounds, smells, and colors of this fresh new day all work together to tell a story that only I can understand because it is unique to my experience. Every crunch of gravel, each shimmering silver leaf, and individual droplet of frozen water reflecting on dry grass speaks volumes. Inspiration, even in the depth of winter, is everywhere. And all that inspiration can be shared, layer by layer, in the work we create as art quilters.

This issue explores the many layers of meaning that can be achieved through working with fabric, thread, and surface design. Cover artist Eileen McNulty’s quilts feature Irish landscapes and trees are amazing examples of the design opportunities that can only be achieved when layer upon layer of fabric and thread are used. Download your copy of Quilting Arts Winter 2023 today!

The very thought of ‘layering’ was the inspiration for this issue of Quilting Arts, and the theme is explored on every page. So much of the work an art quilter does in the studio requires multiple steps, and each of those actions adds new depths to the work’s complexity.

Heidi Zielinski shares her embellishment techniques featuring hand embroidery, machine stitching, and beads.

From the start of any project, that first layer is always the vision of the artist, followed soon after by planning, designing, and then implementation.

Read on for some of the many ways our contributors explored the theme.

“Uragh Stone Circle” (detail) by Denise Labadie. Photo by Allan Snell.

For readers just starting out and honing their vision, Denise Labadie’s artistic journey provides loads of inspiration. Her clarity of purpose is intense and is reflected in a unified body of work that explores monoliths and ancient structures. Each stone, crevice, and stitch is placed with precision and layered with intent.

“From Up Here” (detail) by Ana Buzzalino uses layers of fabric, tissue paper, and stitch.

Surface design enthusiasts, apply color, imagery, and texture in stages, one on top of another. Examples of visual layering range from applying photographic overlays on fabric, painting directly over grayscale imagery, and even manipulating sheer surfaces through varying opacity.

Valerie Goodwin layers scraps from her laser-cut sheers to create beautiful compositions.

These are just a few examples of artistic layering you’ll find in the pages of Quilting Arts.

Margaret Abramshe layers paint, glazes, and stitch on grayscale images.

Sometimes it is the story behind the quilt – that extra layer – that makes a piece of artwork sing. Valerie White’s Hallelujah Julett Miles Crossed Over quilt, featured in the Last Word article, is one of those quilts and one of those stories.

Don’t miss the moving ‘The Last Word’ story behind this quilt, “Hallelujah Julett Miles Crossed Over” (detail) by Valerie C. White.

I hope Valerie’s quilt and the story behind it touches your heart and moves you to tell your story in fabric and thread.

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

Check Out These Free Online Extras From the Issue

Learn more about applying tissue paper and ethereal overlays with Ana Buzzalino in the video below:

Watch Lea McComas demonstrate her Single Point Perspective technique on Quilting Arts TV in the video below:

Download a pattern for creating a small wall hanging from Margarita Korioth here:

Click the image to download the pattern.

Watch an interview with cover artist Eileen McNulty and editor Kristine Lundblad as they discuss her work.

Don’t Miss the Following Features in This Issue of Quilting Arts!

Announcing the First Ever Quilting Arts Cover Contest!

This is your opportunity to shine! You cannot underestimate the impact being featured on a magazine cover has on an artist’s career. Read More About the Quilting Arts Cover Contest Here.

Featured Galleries

Quilting Arts Reader Challenge: Spell It out ART QUILT

Studio Art Quilt Associates: Selected work from the Global Exhibition Gastronomy

Viewponts: Selected work from A New World

Featured Contributors

Margaret Abramshe Painting on Grayscale

Ana Buzzalino Ethereal Overlays: Print on tissue paper to add moody layers

Teresa Duryea Wong Hello Modern Art, Meet Antique Quilts

Valerie S. Goodwin Light ‘n’ Lacy Collage: Explore the possibilities with laser-cut scraps

Margarita Korioth Dye Transfer Sheets Part Two: Make prints using a silkscreen

Denise Labadie In the Spotlight and Artful Appliqué

Lea McComas From Art School to Art Quilt: Designing with Single-point Perspective

Eileen McNulty In the Spotlight

Timna Tarr Show us your Studio

Valerie C. White The Last Word

Heidi Zielinski The Perfect Pair: Combine free-motion quilting and hand embroidery

Nanette Zeller Out of the Toolbox: Stabilizers for Thread Painting