First Look: Quick + Easy Quilts August/September and October/November ’24

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Welcome to Training Camp!



It’s that time of year when the air is filled with the promise of new beginnings. And, it’s the perfect chance to step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse ourselves in the joy of quilting, much like we immerse ourselves in the spirit of summer camp or the excitement of cheering on our favorite teams at fall sporting events.

In this special double issue, we dive into the skills and techniques that will help you grow as a quilter—all while having a ton of fun. We’ve curated 15 projects—and 11 step-by-step Sew Easy Lessons—to level up your quilting game.

Flutterbye by Peggy Gelbrich is beginner-friendly!

If you’re a beginner, you might want to start with the simple two-color Flutterbye quilt. Join strips into bands for the easy-to-piece Marching Band design. Gather colorful fabrics for the stitch and flip blocks in Cobblestones. Or explore Cozy Campfire, our fun cover quilt—to play with two of the most basic quilting techniques.

Our Quilt of Valor® by Jenny Kae Parks is Salute to Blue & Gold.

Are you a little more experienced and ready to try something new? Master Flying Geese units for I Can’t Math. Discover 3-color Hourglass units for Salute to Blue & Gold. Add curved piecing to your playbook with Bright Day. Or gear up for paper foundation piecing with I’m Just Kitten. And there’s so much more!

Like coaches, our staff and design team have years of experience! They share their favorite tools, tips, and techniques for quilting in our Ask the Experts and Tried and True products features.

Try curved piecing or fusible appliqué with Bright Day by Susan Deshensky.

And when you’re ready to embrace new finishing techniques, turn to Catherine Redford’s United We Quilt. Her small projects are perfect for practicing simple free-motion quilting designs. (Watch for Catherine’s workshops on free-motion and walking-foot quilting offered through QuiltingDaily.com!)

United We Quilt by Catherine Redford is a small project perfect for practicing your free-motion quilting.

As you embark on this quilting adventure, embrace the journey with open arms. Whether you leave camp with a finished quilt or simply a newfound sense of confidence, cherish the moments of inspiration, savor the camaraderie of your fellow quilters, and enjoy the process.

Let the Training Camp begin!