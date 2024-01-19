One of the most enduring, exciting design movements, that truly stands the test of time, is the Art Deco aesthetic, which emerged and eventually dominated the design world in the 1920s. While aesthetic trends come and go, Art Deco-style designs still look fresh, bold, and beautiful in the 2020s. Our contributors were especially inspired by the theme and delivered a group of impressive, unique quilt designs that are fun to sew and fabulous to use.

McCall’s Quilting March/April and May/June 2024 — A super-sized double issue! Cover project is Deco Dazzle pillow and runner set by Dawn Fisher Polomski

Deco Décor

In addition to our curated lineup of quilt designs, we’ve included an overview of the Art Deco aesthetic and how you can use its core philosophies to enhance your quiltmaking in new and exciting ways — patchwork and foundation piecing are a natural extension for exploring the angular, geometric style.

Chrysler by Hilary Bobker

Before you start designing a new project, however, check out Chrysler by Hilary Bobker — a glitzy, glamorous, one-block quilt in black and metallic gold.

Echo by Joanie Holton

If you’re wanting to make a big bed quilt, use a new-to-you color palette to make large log cabin variation blocks in Echo by Joanie Holton.

Dutch Deco by Debbie Fisico

Immerse yourself in Art Deco design ideas with the elegant, elongated blocks of Dutch Deco by Debbie Fisico, which was inspired by a favorite piece of pottery.

Fanfare by Michael Caputo

And if you’re a strip-piecing fan, you’ll love the look of Fanfare by Michael Caputo.

Enjoy the Issue!

You may have noticed that this issue is larger and filled with even more patterns than before; we’re consolidating our issues and will produce a more substantial publication four times a year, to better serve up seasonal inspiration and larger curated collections of the fun, fabulous quilt designs you expect from McCall’s Quilting.

With high-quality paper, larger size, and additional space to explore our issue themes, we’ll continue to deliver even more fun-to-sew patterns from our clever, creative contributors in each issue, along with the free bonus pattern in each issue. If you decide to stitch up any of these patterns, be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. Happy quilting!

Gigi