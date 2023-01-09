First Look McCall’s March/April 23

With the coming of spring comes the promise of new growth. Slowly but surely, the winter snow melts into the ground and tiny green shoots are making their way up through the earth to grow into a fabulous, fantastical variety of flowers, those eternal sources of color, joy, and inspiration.

It happens bit by bit, each plant growing imperceptibly each day, but the progress is remarkable when looking at the difference between a flower in bloom and the tiny sprout from which it grew. I find it much like the making of a quilt, with each small step, many of them slow, repetitive, or requiring particular care, a vital part of creating something beautiful.

McCall’s Quilting March/April 2023.

And since it’s the time of year when the flowers start blooming, it’s a great time for your creativity to bloom along with them! So, with the quilts we’ve selected for this issue we hope to encourage you to take the time to immerse yourself by stopping to smell the flowers, so to speak, of these gorgeous quilt projects, many of which are inspired by colorful florals of all sorts. Not only do these quilts bloom with color and beauty, but each is a chance to grow your technical skills, your creativity, your breadth of quilting experience, and your body of work.

Daisy Dreams by Susan Geddes.

Like Daisy Dreams by Susan Geddes, for example, a beautifully scrappy project with lots of delicate hand-appliquéd details (which could easily be done by machine instead, if you prefer).

Scarlet Garden Trails by Marie Fuselier.

Or Scarlet Garden Trails by Marie Fuselier, which she made both by hand and machine, including the subtle embroidery accents in the appliquéd posies.

Whoopsie Daisy by Jen Daly.

Jen Daly’s contribution, Whoopsie Daisy, is a cheerful, charming quilt featuring two dynamic flower blocks sewn up in every color of the rainbow.

Cider Mill by Cassie Harms.

Another terrific two-block floral-inspired pattern is Cassie Harms’ Cider Mill, with its sweet flowery prints in bright spring colors.

Matchstick Stars by Natalie Crabtree.

And speaking of color, you’ll find it all over the uniquely wonderful big block of Natalie Crabtree’s Matchstick Stars.

Mardi Gras Magic by Preeti Harris.

And color brightens the world in the awesome, easy-to-sew Mardi Gras Magic, designed by Preeti Harris.

Just as flowers grow in a garden and improve it, so will these quilt patterns promote your growth as a quilter, especially if you slow down and savor every step of the process. Happy quilting!