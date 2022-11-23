First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting January/February 2023￼

Love of Quilting January/February 2023

We packed a lot of love into this issue! You’ll find six sparkling star quilts to make your New Year’s Day and winter shine; five patterns that feature red to celebrate, decorate, and give for Valentine’s Day; and so much more!

Morning Frost by Charisma Horton shimmers.

Try combining four values of a favorite hue for a gorgeous quilt that shimmers with Charisma Horton’s Morning Frost. Maywood’s Opal Essence fabrics give it just the right amount of elegant shimmer.

Scandinavian Snowflake by Ramona Sorensen features bold, beautiful reds, creams and grays and replicates a giant snowflake inspired by a timeless knitting motif.

Or make a beautiful Scandinavian Snowflake quilt; designer Ramona Sorensen was inspired by a timeless knitting motif.

Dwellings lap quilt by Joanie Holton features a collection of houses representing the neighborhood she recollects.

The final part (3 of 3) of our Dwellings house series will show you how to put all those fun blocks together. (Psst…Missed a part? Part 1 is included in our September/October 2022 Love of Quilting issue, part 2 in November/December 2022, and part 3 in January/February 2023. Or instantly download the complete Dwellings digital pattern here.)

How to determine patch sizes for Paper Foundation Piecing.

Learn how to determine patch sizes for Paper Foundation Piecing in this issue’s Stumbling Blocks.

Do you love paper foundation piecing? Sometimes quilters can find it difficult to know what size to cut the patches! Our top expert, Eileen Fowler, answers the common question of how to determine paper foundation piecing patch sizes in this issue’s Stumbling Blocks. She shares three different ways for you to find your favorite technique, plus a handy tool you’ll love!

Twinkling Stars by Debra Finan will help you use up pairs of 2 ½” precut strips in this scrappy quilt design.

We all seem to love using precut 2 ½” strips, but sometimes we end up with a few stragglers and don’t know what to do with them. We’ve got the solution with the scrappy Twinkling Stars design by Debra Finan!

New to the Zoo, by Sara Gallegos

Subscribers see it first! You have early access to two Love of Quilting TV Series 4100 designs: a sweet novelty print baby quilt, New to the Zoo, by Sara Gallegos.

Petals on My Path, by Angela Huffman

And Petals on My Path, by Angela Huffman, featuring rich floral prints.

Keeping it Real, by Waynna Kershner

Handi Quilter Longarm Educator Waynna Kershner reflects on quilting an antique quilt in Keeping it Real—imagine finding your family surname embroidered on an auctioned quilt top! We show you how to recreate this classic signature Album block quilt pattern, and Waynna shares her tips on how she quilted it.

9 Needs of New Longarmers

Love of Quilting TV’s co-host, Angela Huffman—also a longarm educator and blue-ribbon-winning longarm quilter—shares top tips for new longarmers in Quilting the Quilt.

Quilted Postcard Swap (find details on page 26).

Love of Quilting is more than a pattern magazine; we are a community of quilters—including you! Join the conversation on our Facebook Page, and share your suggestions, ideas, stories, and finished Love of Quilting quilts with me via email: [email protected]. Won’t you also join us for our first-ever quilted postcard swap? Find details on page 26.

Sewing Saturdays

And in our ongoing support of the Quilts of Valor® Foundation, we have two scrappy patterns, including up-and-coming designer Cassie Harms’ Sewing Saturdays (don’t miss her sweet design inspiration!).

Liz’s Patchwork

Get ready to stash-dive with Liz’s Patchwork by Liz Porter, this issue’s free digital pattern curated just for our readers (see page 96).

We are committed to quilters who love to create and share gorgeous quilts and, like many of us, are also mindful of the economy. We provide a daily dose of quilting inspiration, budget-savvy guidance and resources, and other thrifty ideas through our newsletter. Click here to sign up for our newsletter—it’s free! And search the term ‘Savvy Quilter’ for lively articles with timely tips.

Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy New Year filled with love.

Quilt with joy,

Valerie

Quilt featured in header image: Tri-Star Table Runner by Nancy Scott; set your New Year’s and Valentine’s Day table in sparkling style!