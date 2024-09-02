✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

In the Fall 2024 issue of Love of Quilting, we spotlight tessellating and one-patch designs! Tessellating designs in quilts refer to patterns created by repeatedly fitting together shapes without gaps or overlaps to form a continuous, cohesive design. Read on for your first look at the Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Fall 2024 issue.

Tessellating Quilt Designs

Angela Huffman cleverly employs straightforward patchwork techniques in her highly versatile, tile-inspired, Boho Bliss.

Jessica Halpin and Leah Malasky use color to bring one-patch designs vibrantly to life in Luminous Leaves and Tumble Mums.

Staci Wendland uses shape and color in her fun Puzzle Parade, and Heather Long’s lovely Fall Floral Fantasy helps you achieve fast results with just three fabrics and super-easy piecing.

Autumn-Inspired Quilts

Susan Deshensky’s Sunflower Sunshine.

Susan Deshensky’s Dresden plate Sunflower Sunshine will brighten your day—the quilt name says it all!

Debi Estleman’s Frost on the Pumpkin.

And what Autumn would be complete without pumpkins? Debi Estleman’s Frost on the Pumpkin shows you how to see your pink and coral scraps in a new way by combining them with traditional fall hues for an adorable table runner.

Grow Your Quilting Skills

Sara Gallegos’ Curved and Crazy.

And if you’ve ever wanted to give crazy piecing a try, Sara Gallegos’ Curved and Crazy will level up your skills in a small project.

Learn how to make your points float—no point-matching or cut-off points—in Carolyn Tuller’s customizable heirloom masterpiece, Diamonds All Around.

And if you, like many quilters, draw a blank when thinking about how to quilt your quilt, Angela Huffman shows you six easy steps to make a quilting plan in this issue’s Quilting the Quilt feature.

A Treasury of Patterns & Inspiration

In this issue: Trunk Show with Alison Glass.

Alison Glass’ Trunk Show will inspire you with her story, renowned fabric designs, and rich, color-saturated quilts. Our exclusive 25th Anniversary celebratory foray into fiction, interweaving history and generational ties to quilting, concludes with part two of Quarter-Inch Schemes by Barbara Emodi.

As we conclude our 25th-anniversary celebration, I am thrilled that this issue marks the culmination of our transition to new and improved quarterly publications—more pages with more projects and inspiration, a perfect bound spine, a larger format, and upgraded paper quality! We are confident you’ll relish the treasure trove of inspiration and skill-building projects in this stunning new keepsake-quality format.

Hope you enjoyed this first look at the new Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Fall 2024 issue. As always, I welcome your feedback and opinions. At Love of Quilting, we strive to foster and uplift the quilting community, and quilt guilds are at the heart of quilting—I would love to connect with you! Please get in touch with me at [email protected] to learn more.

Quilt with joy,

Valerie

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up