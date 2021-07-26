‘Tis the season to start your Christmas quilts! Other people might moan that Christmas comes too early every year, but as a quilter, you know better—Christmas patchwork actually starts in July! Check out this beautiful roundup of holiday delights that was originally published in October of 2018. We published two Christmas quilt patterns in Love of Quilting’s November/December 2018 issue that we wanted to highlight because of the way the seasonal fabrics worked with the quilt patterns. Check out the very merry patterns below and merry Christmas in July!

Decked With Holly—Border Print Joy!

Let the fabric do the talking! Decked with Holly by Carol Hanson features a marvelous border print. “Jackie Robinson’s split stripe fabrics are wonderful for showy borders,” says Carol. “And so easy to miter at the corners!” The smooth join at the corners is truly marvelous, so definitely try out a mitered border technique! It’s easier than you think!

Deck your home with holly, using the specialized striped border print by Jackie Robinson in the border of your Christmas quilt.

The Variable Star quilt block (or, as some people call it, the 8-Pointed Star) alternates the fabrics used in star points; four match the center of the star, and the other four are a slightly darker red, which makes the stars swirl. Partnered with the classic Pinwheel quilt blocks, these dynamic stars and pinwheels add some fun movement to the design! The Wreath quilt blocks use two different greens (and a pretty red center). Carol’s original design used a partial seaming technique to keep greens uninterrupted by a seam, but we wrote the instructions to use Triangle -Squares to simplify the design a little. If you’re using stripes or plaids, partial seaming is an excellent alternative to using Triangle-Squares in the Wreath block’s corners!

The fabrics that designer Carol Hanson picked for her Christmas quilt make it the perfect seasonal throw quilt.

These exact fabrics may be gone from the stores, but our friends at Connecting Threads are carrying a limited number of kits!

Gifts of the Season—Abundance and Tradition With Appliqué

Appliqué your way to bliss with Gifts of the Season! This Christmas table runner featured basket blocks appliquéd with mistletoe flowers, and a sweet flowering vine that runs along either side of the basket blocks. Designer Denise Russell chose to incorporate plaid and polka dot fabrics, as well as some Christmas-themed prints with poinsettias and pine needles. “The holiday season is a season involves traditions—special songs, foods, and rituals that only happen at that time,” says Denise. “To me, baskets of gifts—the ones we receive and the ones we give—represent the abundance of everything wonderful about this time of the year.”

Share the abundance of the season at your table with the cozy prints, plaids, and dots of Gifts of the Season!

There something cozily Nordic about the design, which we like. We recommend fusible appliqué. “Machine appliqué saves time, so this runner can be ready in time for the holidays,” says Denise.

In this spectacular table runner, the charming baskets carry mistletoe, Christmas flowers, and tidings of joy!

Make sure you get the perfect plaids and dots and prints! Kits for Gifts of the Season are available through our friends at Connecting Threads while supplies last! Happy quilting, and welcome to the start of the quilter’s Christmas season!

