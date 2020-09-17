Feathered Star Quilting Techniques with Marsha McCloskey

The Feathered Star is an all-time quilter’s favorite, and Marsha McCloskey has been collecting these intricate designs for many years. She has two block collections now in print, Feathered Star Quilt Blocks I and II, and she has designed a Feathered Star Ruler that measures 8ths and 16ths without having to “eyeball” between the ruler lines.

Feathered Star quilts aren’t particularly difficult, but they have a lot of pieces and take time. The results are well worth the effort. It’s a design that invites you to slow down and do your best work. Marsha will show you how and tell you why.

Examples of some of Marsha’s Feathered Star Blocks.

You’ll love this course if you:

Love Feathered Stars, and making one is on your bucket list

Want to learn to draft your own pieced patterns

Want to learn how to make design and size changes in pieced patterns you have drafted

Want to learn a technique for making 2-triangle squares that gives you precise units without drawing lines, trimming “dog ears,” or using paper

Want to increase the accuracy of your piecing

Like precision in your cutting

Want to perfect your machine piecing

Love adding finishing touches to your quilts.

More examples of some of Marsha’s Feathered Star Blocks.

Lesson 1: Introducing Marsha McCloskey and Feathered Stars

A short history of Feathered Star quilts and how they became Marsha’s passion

How to tell the different Feathered Star quilt block types apart

How to choose fabrics for our Radiant Feathered Star Wall Hanging project

Lesson 2: Drafting the Radiant Feathered Star Wall Hanging

Draw the basic Radiant Feathered Star on graph paper

Identify the shapes that need to be cut

Add seam allowances to shapes to get cutting dimensions

Modify the design and make it larger or smaller

Lesson 3: Making Feather Squares with Bias-Strip Piecing

Make the Bias-Strip set-up

Estimate fabric to make the number of units needed for a Feathered Star block

Determine strip width for different sized 2-triangle squares

Use Marsha’s Feathered Star ruler

Lesson 4: Rotary Cutting the Other Shapes

Choose fabrics for the different parts of the design

Cut half-square and quarter-square triangles and trim the points for easy matching

Cut accurate diamonds, octagons, and kites

Cut the large trapezoids for the outside pieces

Determine when pieces need to be cut to exact size and when to use a cut-it-larger, trim-it down approach

Lesson 5: Piecing the Units

Achieve an accurate seam allowance

Organize the pieces for sewing

Stitch and press the different units with the utmost accuracy

Lesson 6: Joining the Units, Finishing the Block

Finish partial seams and join the units together

Make the outer triangle units using a set-in seam

Join the outer triangles to the finished block

Plan a Dogtooth border to enlarge the wall hanging

Even more examples of some of Marsha’s Feathered Star Blocks.

This video sets up the workshop and we learn why Marsha loves Feathered Stars, especially teaching how to create them!

VIDEO TRANSCRIPTION:

Marsha McCloskey:

If feathered stars are on your bucket list, this is the class for you. The reason I chose the feathered star as a topic for my video is that I have been teaching this particular feathered star for many years and it’s really my most popular workshop. I learned a technique early on called bias strip piecing that enabled me to make very accurate two triangle squares that are the smallest triangles, the feathers, the sparkly part of the stars. I think if I hadn’t learned bias strip piecing or developed the technique, I wouldn’t be making feathered stars because it is that accurate and that easy. They say that to teach is to learn twice and I’ve learned so much from my students about how to present the material that the workshop has developed to a point that I’m pretty happy with it. I’m Marsha McCloskey, and I hope all your stars are feathered.

Feathered Star Quilting Techniques with Marsha McCloskey Online Workshop runs from 10/09/2020 -11/06/2020. Registration ends on 10/16/2020. Register today!