Fearless Free-Motion I & II | A Sulky Online Workshop Series with Eric Drexler

Never fear-free motion quilting on your home machine again with this combination of two workshops! Fearless Free-Motion I & II combine the basics of free-motion stitching with tips, techniques, and guidance to teach you the fundamentals. Join host, Eric Drexler, as he walks you through setting up your machine, stitching beautiful projects, and troubleshooting any problems that arise. If you are new to free-motion stitching or want a refresher, then this workshop combo is perfect for you!

Learn free-motion stitching from start to finish with a combination course from Sulky. Start with Fearless Free-Motion I to understand the basics of setting up and using your domestic machine. In part I, you’ll work through 6 tutorials on how to incorporate free-motion stitching in a variety of ways.

Create this wall hanging while you learn to free-motion meander, stippling, bubbles/circles, and wandering leaves.

You can create this beautiful quilted wallhanging (or table-topper) using all the techniques in each video. Piecing and assembly instructions are included as well as a bonus video on Sulky Magical Quilt Binding, too. But, these techniques are not limited to traditional quilting. You can use these techniques on virtually any project you are creating. We are doing it with batting and backing. The same techniques can be done with just fabric and stabilizers, too.

In Fearless Free-Motion 1 you’ll learn how to bring your plain fabric designs to life!

Take what you learned in Free-Motion 1 into Free-Motion II to keep building your skills and continue using them with more projects!

You’ll learn how to create these 3D leaves. Once you learn this technique you won’t be limited to just leaves: Think flowers, butterflies, dragonflies, and more!

Nothing brings life to a treasured fabric print like adding some quilting or thread embellishment. Eric will show you some amazing samples of his quilts with print embellishment. Again, it is all free-motion straight stitching, it can be precise (which of course takes a little more practice), or it can be loose and free, enhancing the print with colorful threads to make it more dimensional. For all those prints in your stash that you just can’t bear to cut up.

Eric will take you on a magic carpet ride for one of his favorite free-motion stitching techniques – Print Embellishing, showing lots of ideas on how and why and where to use this. You will be “sew” inspired, we promise!

His insights will help you learn a technique you’ve always wanted to do, but thought it required great talent. It does not – just patience and practice (like most things in life). Eric shows that using a proper hoop, and good hooping technique, gives you great control and freedom to make an art piece that is personal and meaningful, and that comes from your heart. We provide the Fabulous Fleur de Lis pattern to you!

All done with just a relaxing, slow-moving, straight stitch, Eric makes it look easy, because it is. Get this Fleur de Lis pattern when you purchase the workshop.

Eric steps out the beautiful Ash Tree wallhanging project for you. You can make the entire six-block wallhanging or make pillows or individual blocks as wallhangings or table toppers.

Learn how to create the Ash Tree wallhanging.

When you take the Fearless Free-Motion I & II course you’ll get top-notch instruction from Sulky and be able to download each course to work through on your own time! Plus, download full-color, step-by-step instructions that accompany each technique to learn and work through yourself.

Fearless Free-Motion I & II | A Sulky Online Workshop Series with Eric Drexler runs from 3/5/2021 to 4/30/2021. Registration ends on 4/2/2021. Register early and receive $10 off with code: FFM10 – Expires 3/5/2021.