Fast Finish Easy Gifts

It’s that time again! Time for planning and sewing Christmas gifts for friends and family. If you’re anything like me, you want to make beautiful handmade gifts for everyone on your list, but they take time which is in especially short supply around the holidays. Even so, there are some quick, easy gifts that you can make that are pretty and practical for just about anyone.

For a fun gift that the recipient will use almost every day, this oven mitt is a thoughtful choice. It’s quick to sew and but will be useful for a long time.

Potholder by Jenny Doan

If an oven mitt seems too fussy, you can always just go with a straightforward potholder. Who can’t use a set of these in the kitchen? I’m not sure there’s a quicker, easier handmade gift you could make, so check out the pattern to get started.

If you know someone who uses their tablet all the time, help them keep it safe and they’ll think of you every time they pick it up to use it. This project requires some hardware for the closure but is still a quick gift to make. The pattern download can be found here.

Another gift your tech-loving friends and family might appreciate is this puff pillow laptop cushion that helps keep your lap and computer cool and comfortable, even during long hours spent in from of the screen. Download the pattern to get started right away!

Get the celebration started and keep it going with this charming bottle gift bag. Not only is it reusable, it looks so fun and festive and it protects the fragile bottle during transport. This is one gift everyone will love, and perhaps request again. This quick and easy pattern is available to download right away.

A perfectly practical gift would be this cool, clever wallet that holds all the essentials. It’s so easy to personalize this gift with color and fabric choice; the recipient will be reminded daily of your thoughtfulness and love for them.

Ornament Exchange: Five different ornaments from current and former McCall’s Quilting editors

If you just want to make a bunch of Christmas ornaments to decorate and give, the Christmas Exchange pattern gives you five different Christmas ornament patterns for one low price. It’s a great value and you can make as many as you want up until Christmas (and beyond!). Get the patterns for all five here.

If you’ve already finalized and completed your Christmas gift list this year, congratulations! Now you can relax with one of the fun and festive projects above. But if you’re still hoping to finish a few gifts, these patterns will help you catch up quickly and will dazzle and delight everyone on your list. If you’d like even more holiday gifting inspiration, find more great, quick gift ideas here.

Happy holidays and happy quilting!