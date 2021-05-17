Exploring Heat-Set Appliqué for Quilting with Grace Errea Online Workshop

Join expert quilter, Grace Errea as she shares her newly developed, foolproof, machine appliqué technique which she’s named “Heat-Set Appliqué”. This technique produces a “no-fray raw edge appliqué” that will amaze you!

If you are new to raw edge appliqué, this is the perfect online workshop to get you started quickly and easily with professional looking results. If you are experienced with traditional raw edge appliqué, this is the workshop to show you what you have been missing. This five-lesson online course demystifies this revolutionary new technique of “fray-free” raw-edge appliqué. It is easy, foolproof and leaves the fabric soft and manageable. She takes you step-by-step through the process so you too can master this revolutionary appliqué technique.

Grace provides a fun pattern for this bird quilt top to demonstrate her unique appliqué technique.

Who should take this course:

Adventurous beginners who want to understand how to execute their designs easily, quickly, and flexibly.

Intermediate to advanced students who wish to find a better technique that allows more control of the appliqué process.

Both art quilters as well as traditional quilters with a desire to use an amazing machine appliqué technique. This is the class for you!

Anyone that has had problems with fraying edges when trying to use raw-edge. Yes! No more slaving with the iron turning those edges for each piece to make them fray-free.

Quilters who want to do something creative and educational for themselves in the comfort of their home.

This is just one example of Grace’s heat-set technique.

In the video below, Grace explains her heat-set appliqué technique.

Video Transcription:

Heat set is a way of using adhesive type of a product to not only prevent the edges of a raw edge piece of fabric, but also to help you adhere that fabric to others next to it. Well, my technique is unique or it’s different in the process of the fact that when I look at the shapes and I put that product on the back of the shapes. I don’t smear it or painted on the whole shape, just barely on the edges, which prevents the fabric from getting very hard and very stiff. And it also happens to be a liquid, which kind of allows me to dilute it to the point that it’s really very, very subtle in what it does and how it does it. They will learn one of the best, most amazing revolutionary techniques, what they’re going to do is they’re going to take a pattern that I designed for them, and they will make templates from the pattern. They will create the fabric shapes using those templates, and then they will proceed to use the product in the correct way and put together all of those fabrics to form beautiful designs. People just want to learn this technique and word of mouth they hear from other students how easy it is, how, how well it works. So they will learn a marvelous, amazing technique. Hi, my name is Grace Errea and this class is exploring heat-set applique for quilting.

Make beautiful quilts like this once you learn the amazing heat-set technique.

Register here! Exploring Heat-Set Appliqué with Grace Errea workshop runs from 6/18/2021- 7/16/2021.