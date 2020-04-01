Evolution of a Maker | Podcast

Hope Yoder joins the show inspiring everyone to use their sewing supplies and have fun! Meanwhile, Lori, Ginger, and Tracy are sheltering in place and they read a letter from a listener. In Quiltspiration, they talk about the projects that are catching their eye on social media.
This episode is sponsored by Embellish.
Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger read a letter from a listener.
Janet Meeks—Inspired by Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 21
Open Studios | Hope Yoder
Hope Yoder Website: www.HopeYoder.com
RNK Sneak Peak Video: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/a-quilting-product-roundup-of-epic-proportions/
Follow Hope on Instagram and Facebook.
Fine Finishes | Quiltspiration
Ginger
Owl Eye’s Quilt pattern from March/April 2018 Digital Pattern Collection: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/product/modern-patchwork-2018-digital-magazine-collection/
See BB8 Quilt: https://www.instagram.com/cottonandbourbon/
Tracy
Gudrun Erla: https://www.facebook.com/groups/gudrunsquiltcrew/
Debby Brown Napkin Pattern: https://www.debbybrownquilts.com/Store/Product/serviettes?page=1&sort=AlphaAscending&pageSize=12&search=serviette&parentCategory=all
Cyber Quilt Show: https://handiquilter.com/cyber-quilt-show/
We found a Baby Yoda quilt block! https://www.pitchersboutique.com/shop
