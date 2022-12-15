Shopping Cart

Episode 4101: Bountiful Sunflowers

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments

The Dresden Plate block is a classic. On this episode, Sara Gallegos explores different wedges and appliqués to create Bountiful Sunflowers, a design by Natalie Crabtree. You’ll learn two methods for cutting the different wedges: with self-made templates and with a ruler. For the center circles, you’ll learn curved piecing and windowing fusible appliqué. And it all comes together with straight-stitched top-stitching.

Tools Used:

  • Bamboo stiletto
  • Template plastic
  • Stickers
  • Layer Cake Dresden Plate ruler from Missouri Star Quilt Company
  • Circle Cut from EZ Quilting
  • Steam-a-Seam 2 fusible web
  • Smaller scissors, serrated blades are nice
  • Frixion heat-away pen
  • Stiletto
  • Spray starch
  • ¼” foot from PFAFF (Sara recommends NO guide!)
  • Flat head pins

Tools used throughout the series are:

Fabrics Used:

Classics from Kaffe Fassett Collective for Free Spirit

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find Bountiful Sunflowers by Natalie Crabtree in the September/October 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!

