The Dresden Plate block is a classic. On this episode, Sara Gallegos explores different wedges and appliqués to create Bountiful Sunflowers, a design by Natalie Crabtree. You’ll learn two methods for cutting the different wedges: with self-made templates and with a ruler. For the center circles, you’ll learn curved piecing and windowing fusible appliqué. And it all comes together with straight-stitched top-stitching.

Tools Used:

Bamboo stiletto

Template plastic

Stickers

Layer Cake Dresden Plate ruler from Missouri Star Quilt Company

Circle Cut from EZ Quilting

Steam-a-Seam 2 fusible web

Smaller scissors, serrated blades are nice

Frixion heat-away pen

Stiletto

Spray starch

¼” foot from PFAFF (Sara recommends NO guide!)

Flat head pins

Fabrics Used:

Classics from Kaffe Fassett Collective for Free Spirit

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find Bountiful Sunflowers by Natalie Crabtree in the September/October 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!