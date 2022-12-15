Episode 4101: Bountiful Sunflowers
The Dresden Plate block is a classic. On this episode, Sara Gallegos explores different wedges and appliqués to create Bountiful Sunflowers, a design by Natalie Crabtree. You’ll learn two methods for cutting the different wedges: with self-made templates and with a ruler. For the center circles, you’ll learn curved piecing and windowing fusible appliqué. And it all comes together with straight-stitched top-stitching.
Tools Used:
- Bamboo stiletto
- Template plastic
- Stickers
- Layer Cake Dresden Plate ruler from Missouri Star Quilt Company
- Circle Cut from EZ Quilting
- Steam-a-Seam 2 fusible web
- Smaller scissors, serrated blades are nice
- Frixion heat-away pen
- Stiletto
- Spray starch
- ¼” foot from PFAFF (Sara recommends NO guide!)
- Flat head pins
Tools used throughout the series are:
- Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
- Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
- Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
- Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
- Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Fabrics Used:
Classics from Kaffe Fassett Collective for Free Spirit
Batting Used:
80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published in: You’ll find Bountiful Sunflowers by Natalie Crabtree in the September/October 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!
