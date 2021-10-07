Easy Ombre and Fast Bargello: Kimberly Bennefield De-Stresses Quilt Challenges in Bargelato! Quilt Along

Sometimes, the most beautiful designs can be the most challenging, whether that’s a quilt pattern or a fabric. And sometimes a quilter comes along who can make everything seem so simple. That’s what Kimberly Bennefield did with the BarGelato! Quilt Along—she combined Bargello-style quilting with ombre fabrics—two notoriously tricky things—and the results are surprisingly fast and truly fantastic!

Kimberly Bennefield was inspired by the Gelato fabric collection and her love of strip quilting to design a beginner-friendly quilt that harnessed the powerful color of ombre fabric and the visual drama of Bargello.

Meet Kimberly Bennefield, a modern quilter living in the Pacific Northwest. “My quilting persona is NW Pepper,“ she says, “And I’ve been quilting since the end of 2015.” Her first quilt was a 2-1/2” strip roll quilt, and her second quilt… was a Bargello quilt.

“Since I started out in the world of 2-1/2” strips, I moved over to other strip piecing techniques, and Bargello was where I landed. I just loved the graphic impact and the movement of colors based on value.”

That second quilt was based on the cover quilt from Ruth Ann Berry’s book, Bargello: Quilts in Motion (C&T Publishing, 2014). An ambitious choice for a quilter just starting out, but that did NOT stop Kimberly!

She even machine-quilted the large, queen-sized quilt, on her sewing machine.

This quilt—inspired by a pattern from Ruth Ann Berry—was Kimberly’s second quilt.

“The final quilt pattern had a pixelated look that was a perfect background for a continuous spiral,” Kimberly says, adding that she used a high-loft batting for additional impact.

That Bargello design, and the feed dog-friendly quilting on it, stuck with her. Kimberly knew that one day, she’d revisit them.

“When I discovered the beautiful ombre prints in Maywood Studio’s Gelato collection, I knew this was the perfect fabric to create that same kind of impact,” she says, “But without the need to make additional sub-cuts and then piece them altogether.”

The smooth, luscious color of the ombres in the Gelato collection transitioned from one color into a second (and sometimes a third and fourth!), and then transitioned back. Not all ombres have that particular style of gradation—and it absolutely clicked with the Bargello vision Kimberly had.

She set about designing a quilt around that particular gradation—calculating yardages and strips sizes, selecting value-prefect coping strips, organizing all the information to make is user-friendly, and finally sewing… Three different versions!

Rainbows

Contrast

Horizon

Kimberly sew and quilted 3 quilts using Maywood Studio’s Gelato fabrics paired with their Shadowplay textured solids—Rainbows, Contrast, and Horizon colorways.

In the BarGelato! Quilt Along, she steps out the pattern with her Rainbows colorway.

There are a lot of eye-opening lessons in these videos. Kimberly really digs into color theory, and is able to simplify it in a ways that make the theory useful. Her tips for straight cutting and managing your pieces—from strips, to strip sets, to the large background pieces—is invaluable.

She also teaches which tools work best, including special tricks like how to adapt rulers to get the cuts you need.

From what type of pressing mat to how to manage your fabric for absolutely accurate cutting, Kimberly has a lot of eye-opening techniques to share.

“I am definitely a self-proclaimed gadget nerd, so finding the perfect tools to make this processes even faster was another way of making this project fun,” she say. “Fiskars provided the perfect tools to prep, snip, and measure the fabrics.”

The design was also the perfect spot to re-visit her spiral quilting technique—a technique that is actually easier on a domestic sewing machine.

All you need is a walking foot, and plenty of throat space. “I was working on a Brother BQ3100, which has amazing throat space. In combination with the Muvit foot, it made the spiral quilting a breeze.”

Kimberly really let her inner “gadget nerd” loose with the Brother BQ3100. If you sign up by November 10, 2021, you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of these babies!

The MuvIt Dual Feed device is essentially a belt-fed walking foot from Brother that can work with any Brother presser foot, and now one of Kimberly’s favorite quilting accessories.

Kimberly adds, “My only concern was slowing down just a bit because I realized I was getting dizzy, zipping through that spiral!”

For a limited time, the videos and pattern for the BarGelato! Quilt Along are completely free! Sign up by November 10, 2021, and you’ll get access to the videos and pattern, and also be entered to win some amazing prizes, including:

Gelato Ombre pre-cut bundle from Maywood Studio, which includes a fat quarter stack, a 2-1/2” strip roll, and a 42 piece charm pack

Queen-sized 80/20 cotton batting and a wool pressing pad from Mountain Mist

The ULTIMATE Quilting kit from Fiskars quilting with cutters, mats, and rulers

AND the newest release from Brother, a BQ3100 Advanced Sewing & Quilting Machine!

After November 10, 2021, the videos and pattern will be available through the QuiltingDaily TV streaming subscription.

And a huge thank you to our sponsors: