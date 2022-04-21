Earth Day Art Quilts: For the Love of Gaia Exhibition

This exhibition was featured in the Spring 2022 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine and we absolutely love this collection of stunning Earth Day art quilts that honor and celebrate the beauty of our world. We encourage you to peruse these masterpieces on this beautiful Earth Day and as Luana Rubin, the curator of the For the Love of Gaia Exhibition states below, “Please look and think about what you can do to protect Mother Gaia , who sustains us with her ancient wisdom and her powerful presence. We tell our stories visually, and we hope to touch your heart also.”

As the environment deteriorates due to climate change and global pollution, some may deny or look away, but we are seeking to express the pain in our hearts for what we see is being destroyed and perhaps lost forever. For our families, our communities, the planet Earth, and all her inhabitants, we have something to say. We listen to the sacred stories of Indigenous people and we celebrate the beauty of our world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront innumerable issues, including the ravages of air pollution and climate change. Shelter-in-place orders resulted in an unintended silver lining: the persistent smog lifted in Los Angeles, revealing a clear view of the skyscrapers; the majestic snowcapped Himalaya were visible for the first time in decades; and the Eiffel Tower could be clearly seen from Parisian suburbs. Wildlife could be spotted roaming streets, and it is hoped that the reduced traffic on seas may give oceans a much-needed respite. It is not too late.

Please look and think about what you can do to protect Mother Gaia, who sustains us with her ancient wisdom and her powerful presence. We tell our stories visually, and we hope to touch your heart also.

—LUANA RUBIN, CURATOR

Cotton fabrics, acrylic fabrics, acrylic batting, double-sided fusible web; paper piecing, fusible and hand applique, machine free-motion quilting, machine art quilting, machine multilayer quilting, machine free embroidery quilting.

Aunque se nos fue la mano (Even if it got out of our hands)

38″ × 40″ • MIRVIA ARANDA • ALMONASTER, HUELVA, SPAIN

In 1979, James Lovelock outlined his theory of Gaia, a new vision of the Earth, as a living being in itself. More than 40 years later, humanity remains unable to face its future from a perspective opposite to exponential consumerism in a finite world. Even after the brutal shock of a global pandemic such as COVID-19, the devastating effects of climate change and the chains of economic crises, it seems that we are not capable of rethinking our way of life and consumption.

“Even if it got out of our hands” is a hopeful pessimistic quilt. Pessimistic because when we think about our relationship with Gaia, we have no choice but to assume that we have exceeded (Earth’s) capacity. We have invaded the body of Gaia in a similar way that viruses take over our bodies. Every day more species of living beings disappear and the terrible disorders in Gaia’s body are very evident. That is why this quilt is a scream and a cry. However, I kept a hopeful nod in the quilt. Can we still hope to be able to react before Gaia is no longer a habitat for the human race?

100% cotton material, cotton batting; machine pieced with raw and turned edges; longarm quilted.

Australia Songline

95″ × 105″ • IHOR GAWDAN • SHARBOT LAKE, ONTARIO, CANADA

The Anthropocene era defines the period during which human activity has been the dominant influence on climate and the environment. We attempt to capture this impact through “Australia Songline,” our journey across this vast and unique continent.

Aboriginal songlines—also known as dreaming tracks—connect places and creation events, allowing them to navigate across the land by repeating the words of the song, describing the location of landmarks, waterholes, and natural phenomena. Uluru, the iconic center of Australia, introduces us to its spiritual significance on indigenous culture and beliefs through visits to teaching caves and sacred waterholes. Uluru now belongs to the traditional owners.

We experience man’s impact on the coral reefs and traverse the vast arid interior, known as the Outback. The Outback is recognized globally as one of the largest remaining intact natural areas on Earth, minimally impacted by man.

Found materials, dyed and printed cotton and linen cloth, paper, dye, paint, paper, torn, collaged and distressed surfaces; layered block printing, monoprinting, free-motion machine stitching, hand stitching.

The Downs: Wind-Torn

71″ × 68″ (ENTIRE TRIPTYCH) • CAS HOLMES MAIDSTONE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM

I explore the connections between landscape, people and place. The Downs, Kent, is an a designated ‘Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’—an ancient landscape with a cultural heritage and diverse wildlife and habitats. Standing on the edge of a hill or rise in winter, you can feel the forces of the wind and weather as they bite into you and continue to form this landscape. Many places I used to walk in Kent have now been made inaccessible as roads take up more and more of this heritage. We readily see the need to protect wild species of animals—and rightly so, as they are easily identified and recognizable—yet plants and their habitats are ‘just there’ and their relevance and importance not generally noted. We become ‘plant blind.’ I record the ‘hidden’ or often overlooked, the verges of our roadsides, flooded fields, small pockets of trees, and the places where the urban meet the ‘greater landscape.’ Working with stitch sketching, I seek to capture a moment or thing before it is gone.

Plain and colored cotton, dyed linen; turned-edge appliqué.

Mother Earth

32 ½” × 52″ • GALLA GROTTO • BOUSSAC, LIMOUSIN, FRANCE

Images of women representing our Earth and Mother Nature are present in a large number of cultures. Mother Earth is the main female deity of many mythologies and she is the embodiment of female creativity. There is even a Mother Earth holiday; it is celebrated on April 22. Since the very first celebration in 1970, Mother Earth Day has become a constant occasion to remind the people of the planet of their responsibility to create a safer, healthier and cleaner world.

My main idea and message was not religious, but rather to think about what people can and should do to protect the environment and preserve wildlife. I slightly deformed the appearance of my character to make it clear that everything is not so harmonious in nature thanks to human intervention. But it is still possible to fix it and in our power. I wanted to give my work more freedom, and I abandoned the standard rectangular shape. I came up with hanging strands of hair of my heroine Mother Earth to enhance the impression of freedom and infinity of our planet.

Cotton fabric, cotton threads, cotton batting, ink; raw-edge appliqué; free-motion machine quilted.

Bald Head Island March, After The Storm

31 ½” × 45 ½” • SUSAN BRUBAKER KNAPP CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA

Based on an aerial photo taken after Hurricane Florence by Steve Montgomery/Greater Charlotte Properties; used with permission.

My family has lived in North Carolina for the past 25 years and for most of those years, we have vacationed on the state’s spectacular barrier islands. Our favorite place is Bald Head Island, one of NC’s southernmost barrier islands. It has three distinct ecosystems: the beach, the maritime forest, and the salt marsh. The salt marsh is vital to its ecosystem, acting as a filter to keep waters clean, nurturing many sea creatures, and providing food for coastal mammals and birds. In many places in the United States, salt marshes have been destroyed or degraded at an alarming rate—destroyed by pollution, oil spills, development, and agricultural run-off. Salt marshes also play an important role in protecting islands and coastlines from storm damage, so it is to our benefit to keep them healthy.

100% cotton fabric, 100% cotton/bamboo batting, ink, original and open source (purchased) photography; digital designing, drawing, painting, printing; machine quilted.

J Pod

41″ × 40 ½” • CARYL BRYER FALLERT-GENTRY • PORT TOWNSEND, WASHINGTON

My studio overlooks Puget Sound, where the resident orcas, who only eat salmon, are starving and may soon become extinct. The local orcas have their own culture, language, and dietary habits, and apparently have not interbred with the transients for at least 40,000 years. There seem to be many different reasons for the precipitous decline in their population including water pollutants (listed in the inner border), plastic trash (pictured in lower left corner), noise and emissions from ships, and river dams (preventing the salmon from reaching their spawning grounds). One small step was taken when the dams on the Elwha River were removed several years ago, and the salmon are returning there in record numbers. Unfortunately, this may not be enough. Only three new (orca) babies have been born since 2019.

Cotton fabrics, satin; appliqué, free-motion embroidery; free-motion quilted.

Mother Earth Is Our Home

60″ × 47″ • KATALIN HORVATH • BOURNEMOUTH, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM

I created this quilt to pay homage to our wonderful planet (and to) express my deep love and respect toward her beautiful creatures, plants, and features. To remember the wisdom, symbols, and prayers of our ancestors, to capture the vast diversity of our cultural merits, I portray Mother Earth as a beautiful lady whose locks of hair represent different parts of Earth. Each of these locks is a different color scheme and carries a particular vegetation, flora, and fauna of the area combined with the cultural symbols and characteristics.

By showing the beauty of Gaia I would like to raise awareness of our environmental issues, how each member of the chain is relying on the other, and to remind us of our responsibility, our way of thinking, and our actions.

Commercial and hand-dyed cottons, cotton embroidery thread; fused appliqué, machine stitching,, hand inking, hand embroidery; machine quilted.

You Pollute Me

22 ¾” × 67 ¼” • KATHY NIDA • EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA

Every day, each of us makes numerous decisions about how to treat the planet. Those decisions have long-lasting effects, and soon it will be too late to fix what we have done.

100% cotton fabric, cotton/bamboo batting, thickened fiber reactive dye; wholecloth fabric painting, free-motion embroidery; free motion quilted.

Am I The Last?

63″ × 37″ • SHEILA FRAMPTON-COOPER VENTURA, CALIFORNIA

All life on this planet started in the ocean. One day, a courageous creature ventured out, and then another … Evolution. I view our oceans and seas as a vast universe; another dimension, and there is so much more to be discovered. Now, plastic has invaded this universe. Plastic is concentrated in five areas of the world, due to ocean currents. The currents can be used as an advantage in a full scale cleaning effort. However, this must be understood, accepted, and embraced, not only by environmentalists, but by all of us.

I have chosen the title of my piece “Am I the Last …?” from a place of hope. My creation is a messenger, asking for our help. I am optimistic that we will open our eyes and join together to save our precious planet and our oceans. Is there a choice? No.

Cotton sateen, non-wovens, artist dyed material; bleach discharging, machine stitching, fused appliqué of hand-cut non-wovens, stenciling.

Fire In The Sky

45 ½” × 34″ • BETTY BUSBY ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO

“Fire in the Sky” is proving prophetic as record heat envelops many areas of the world this summer. Originally inspired by an image of skeletonized tree remains enveloped by an ever-encroaching desert, this piece is a glimpse into the future if the desecration of our planet continues.

Dye-painted 100% cotton fabric, wool/polyester batting; machine piecing, machine appliqué; machine quilted.

Disappearing Treasures

63″ × 53 ¼” • HOLLIS CHATELAIN • HILLSBOROUGH, NORTH CAROLINA

“Disappearing Treasures” is about how humanity is destroying the Earth’s plant and animal species. The plants I’ve portrayed in this piece are some of my favorites, pitcher plants and agaves that I have growing in my garden. The corals are what I would want to see if I would scuba dive.

In this piece, I’ve combined notable corals and plants because many of them are fading … disappearing or losing their dazzling colors because of pollution, development, and chemicals. Just as our corals are being bleached, our plants are also threatened because their habitat is being wiped out or their pollinators are dying out.

When will humans step up to protect all of the plants and animals that make this world so special?

Cotton batiks, hand-dyed and printed fabrics,, original drawing transferred to muslin base double-sided fusible web, cotton thread, cotton batting; appliqué, collage, free-motion stitching.

Rocky Mountain Poison

36 ¼” × 71″ • LUANA RUBIN BOULDER, COLORADO

Industrial pollution is a gathering storm with chemicals, toxins, heavy metals, and carcinogens that build up in the land and water and cause genetic damage in living things. This piece was originally made for a show that premiered at the United Nations in Geneva, with the theme Water is Life. It is about an event in my state of Colorado in the US. An old, abandoned gold mine burst open, dumping toxins into a river that is the water source for countless communities downstream. I learned there were poisonous carcinogens that had poured into the river, turning it bright orange, and polluting the water source for millions of humans and other living things downstream. As you look closely at the bottom of the quilt, you will see the names of these toxins stitched into the poisonous water, and you will also see the names of the waterways that were polluted downstream.

Cotton fabric

She Matters

72 ½” × 40 ½” • SUE DE VANNY GREENVALE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

My tribute portrait to the female Mountain Gorillas of Rwanda. This lady is 40 years old and 7 months pregnant. Mature age pregnancy in the animal kingdom and the significance to increase the numbers of these amazing animals. Presenting her differently; channeling more Andy Warhol.

variation on Courthouse Steps block.

Wish for the Beautiful Earth

63 ½” × 47″ • SHIZUKO KUROHA TOKYO, JAPAN

Shizuko Kuroha was inspired by her discovery of a patchwork quilt during her two years living in the U.S. in the 1970s. On returning to Japan, she opened a school and organized the Shizuko Kuroha Quilt Circle. Using vintage fabrics such as indigo or sarasa, she developed her original vision of the quilt and helped raise awareness of the charm of Japanese fabric.

Cotton hand-dyed and commercially printed fabrics; fabric collage, thread sketching, couching; free-motion quilting.

100% cotton sateen, freezer paper, fabric paint; hand painting; machine quilted.

Eclipse 2020

59″ × 59 ¼” • MJ KINMAN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

The brilliance and fire of a beautiful gemstone can evoke powerful emotional responses. The intent of my work is to elicit a similar reaction by accentuating elements of line, shape, color, and value contrast inherent in gorgeous gems using age-old quilt making techniques. I begin each piece by studying an image of a gem, mapping the cut, and charting the play of color and light across its facets. I work in large format to provide viewers with a more intimate experience as they encounter the work, revealing greater levels of detail within the gem—and surprises within the design—as they approach.

