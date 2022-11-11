We’re back with another round of the Dollar Store Challenge featuring some of our team’s favorite quilting hacks, tips, and tricks! Read on to discover our favorite finds and be sure to comment on this post with your best quilting hacks.

The Rules (pretty easy, we think):

$10 limit

Find supplies for studio organization, unusual products to use for crafting, and/or tools to create something new.

Taking the Challenge: Editorial Director, Denise McKenna

Index Cards

Use index cards and your die cutting system to make your own English Paper Piecing templates. Such a simple and cost-effective quilting hack!

Wrapping Paper

Use wrapping paper as a design for your quilting motif. Layer your quilt top, batting, and backing as usual and pin the wrapping paper on top.

I chose a floral design that I could “trace” with my sewing machine. It’s not critical to exactly follow the design but use it as a guide.

When completed, just tear off the paper and you are finished!

Snack Container

When traveling to quilt bee or retreat, I like to keep my scissors and rotary cutter packed separately to avoid any damage to my other supplies.

Empty a snack container and fill it up with these items to ensure a safe trip. We love quilting hacks that let you enjoy a bonus snack!

Share Your Quilting Hacks with Us!

If you take the Dollar Store Challenge, email a picture and description of your best quilting hacks to [email protected] for a chance to be featured on the Quilting Daily website or social channels. We can’t wait to see what you make!