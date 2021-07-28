Designing a Quilt Life | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 57

Heather Black is in the studio today. She takes a break from filming to chat with the hosts about all the things she is doing—new online workshop, new book, new fabric line! Then in Fine Finishes, Lori, Ginger and Tracy talk about curved seams—to pin or not to pin. Stay tuned!

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up

Ginger’s Block Project. Follow Ginger on Instagram to see her progress.

Open Studios | Heather Black

I began seriously quilting in the summer of 2011 and finished my first quilt in November 2011. I loved it instantly. My only “training” was two semesters of home ec. in junior high and a brief quilting club in college, so I hit the web looking for tutorials on how to make a quilt. I worked through the piecing and sandwiching then began hand quilting. I had no idea that you could use a sewing machine to quilt so I hand quilted my first quilt, queen size. That was the last time I hand quilted an entire quilt. I now finish almost all my quilts on my longarm.

I chose the name quiltachusetts for my blog because that’s what my late husband, Stephen, called my sewing room. He’d casually say, “are you going to quilt-achusetts?” and it stuck. At the time I thought it was a fun name and now I’m very proud to use it for my blog. Stephen also bought me my first ‘real’ sewing machine for our 6-month anniversary and it was at that point my love for quilting really took off.

Ingress Egress designed by Heather Black can be found in the September/October issue of Quiltmaker magazine.

Fine Finishes | Curved piecing: To pin, or not to pin?

