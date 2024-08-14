Designer Q & A: A Conversation with Amy Struckmeyer

✓ New Pattern Alert! Check out the latest patterns from QuitlingDaily. Don't forget to keep an eye out for our old favorites, too!

Ever since childhood, Amy Struckmeyer (she/her) has explored textiles. Early Waldorf School lessons in knitting, weaving, and sewing set her on the path, and her later work in architecture influenced her creative process and design work. She’s written close to 50 sewing and quilting patterns for various publications.

In February 2024, Amy gave her lecture, “Reframe Your Color Story,” to a packed house at QuiltCon, the annual conference of the Modern Quilt Guild. Her original quilt, “Deconstructed Lonestar,” won an award at QuiltCon in 2015 and is now part of the Modern Quilt Guild Collection of the International Quilt Museum.

Amy’s recent quilts are rooted in an investigation of geometry and color. It’s this passion that makes her ideal to speak with us today about using color effectively.

A new all-solids Deconstructed Lonestar in progress

Jenni: What drew you to quilting?

Amy: My mom is a quilter, and I really admired quilters, but for a long time, I had no desire to make a quilt based on what I’d seen. My taste skews more modern.

But as I was considering retiring from architecture, I discovered modern quilt bloggers, and I saw quilts that were like nothing I’d seen before. They had big, bright colors and weren’t necessarily block-based. They were like art, and I wanted to do that, too.

During my last year as an architect, I spent lunch breaks designing my first quilt, a table runner with large and small squares. I joined the Chicago Modern Quilt Guild (I live in suburban Oak Park) and shared it at show and tell. I was so nervous! But it got a warm reception, and that was it, I caught the bug!

Who are some quilters that influence your approach to color?

A: I love Tara Faughnan and the way she plays with value; I can always recognize her work. Also Laura Loewen: the forms and shapes in her work—and how her colors are so painterly. (Editor’s note: Jenni interviewed Laura for our July/August 2021 Quiltmaker issue.) And Annabel Wrigley does wonderful things with big, bright, saturated colors; her quilts feel so joyful!

A Morning Ritual by Amy Struckmeyer, for the QuiltCon 2023 Windham Ruby+Bee Fabric Challenge.

Hope by Amy Struckmeyer.

Can we get technical for a moment? What’s the difference between hue, value, and saturation? A: Sure! Hue is the name given to a color to describe its most basic color family, such as red, blue, orange, or violet. Value refers to the relative lightness or darkness of a color. The darker a color appears (the closer to black), the lower its value or luminosity. A lighter color, on the other hand, has a higher value and appears more luminous. Saturation refers to the relative purity of the hue present in a color. Colors that are low in saturation seem dull or muted. The more a color resembles its pure hue, the more saturated it is. A person might use words like “bright,” “vibrant,” or “bold” to describe saturated colors. It’s helpful to have a basic understanding of these terms. But as quilters, we don’t need a deep dive; we’re just looking for how to combine different fabrics for impact. Quilt for Henry by Amy Struckmeyer.

How can we learn to identify—and play with—value?

A: Value is a relative thing. If you take a black-and-white photograph of a quilt, it gets rid of everything but value, so you can see if there’s contrast.

If you pull together a bunch of colors you really like, but there’s still a flatness to the palette, all of your fabrics are likely of a similar value. Take a black-and-white photo to test this. Try adding some lighter or darker colors, and take another black-and-white photo to see how the palette changes and the contrast increases. It’s a great learning tool; eventually, you’ll start to identify values without it.

Detail of Hey There by Amy Struckmeyer.

I feel like contrast in a quilt gives it a sense of movement.

A: Your eye will naturally travel between different values in a quilt. And there are more ways to create contrast than value. For example, you can create contrast with your choice of hues. Colors opposite each other on the color wheel are harmonious and also contrasting at the same time. By choosing colors of differing values and contrasting hues, you can create a feeling of movement as your eye moves from one variation to another.

Why are some quilters afraid to make color mistakes?

A: It’s a confidence issue. I think people know more than they think they do! They just need some tools to give them confidence.

Start by buying a color card from your preferred solids brand and cut it up into swatches, or play with actual fabrics from your stash. I have a Pinterest board where I pin images of color combinations I love; that’s a great free tool. (Folks can search for my name on Pinterest to see my board.)

It’s easy to look at a quilt and think, “Oh, they just pulled that together—they make it look so easy.” But there was likely a great deal of trial and error before the final palette was chosen.

Often when we choose a palette, we lay it out from light to dark. But in your finished quilt, some fabrics will touch each other and have conversations with each other, that you can’t see if your palette is displayed in a static arrangement. So it’s important to rearrange your palette in many ways to see all the interactions.

Or you may look at a palette and see one color you think doesn’t belong, and your impulse is to remove it. Instead, rearrange the order, look at it again, and see if it has a place after all. Maybe that color just needs one other friend you can add to it to make it all work.

Geese Study No. 1 by Amy Struckmeyer.

The color palette for Geese Study No. 1 was inspired in part from a Paul Klee watercolor.

What other tricks can you teach us?

A: Let’s say you wanted to make a quilt with blue. Instead of using all of the same blue, try using different values of blue to add layers of interest without changing your hue.

If you’re used to working with warm colors like reds, oranges, and yellows, try adding a few cool colors to your palette, like greens or blues.

Or start with something you’re familiar with and add a little bit of an unexpected color. Let’s say you’re working with yellows; add a contrasting color like purple or violet.

Play with saturation. If you’re working with a bunch of saturated jewel tones, add in some less-saturated, lighter tones of the same colors.

Quilts can evoke moods. If you want to generate feelings of joy, make a quilt with lots of warm colors. If you want to give a calming quilt to a friend going through a hard time, use cooler colors with less contrast.

I love that you’re talking about how colors make us feel. It ties into the idea that we’re allowed to trust how we feel and make choices based on that.

A: Yes! If you see something and know you like it, then you know it’s not wrong.

And sometimes, thinking about color as having “rules” can be limiting. It’s okay to break the rules. When it comes to color, go with your gut, trust your instincts, and have fun!

