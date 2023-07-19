If you’re anything like me, you’re always thinking about getting more organized – particularly the fabric in your sewing room/studio. So now the question is: how to de-stash your scraps? My studio is medium sized but I have a longarm so there isn’t a lot of available space for “stuff”. I’ve already pared down tools, etc.

The only thing that remains is to keep plugging away at maintaining only what is reasonable as far as my fabric inventory. I have my fabric sorted by color. Each color of fabric is in a 60-quart plastic tub. I frequently choose the color for the next quilt based on which tub is getting too full to slide into the shelf where it belongs. I have two favorite styles of scrap quilts that I use to get a handle on my stash.

Style #1: 4-Patch Perfection

One is to make 4-patch blocks and turn them into a simple utility quilt. Here is the one I am currently working on. By playing with the color, I was able to make it interesting. The other style of quilt (and probably the one I use most often) is to make string-pieced blocks. I stitch them on a paper foundation.

Simple 4-Patch Quilt

I take advantage of paper that’s in the recycle box from the office and trim it so it is square. Because I press the blocks as I go, I stitch with the printed side of the paper up, so when I press, the unprinted side is what touches the cover on my ironing board. I’ve found that if I have the printed side down (toward the cover) the ironing board gets ink on it.

Style #2: Scrappy String Piecing

I like my string-pieced blocks to be super scrappy so pretty much any shade, any saturation works. I often use one solid color in each of the blocks to tie the blocks together (although you might notice I didn’t do that in the blocks pictured here).

The start of a new quilt

I also use strips of varying widths. If I have lots of scraps, I tend to make the strips narrower. I can use more scraps that way. I also often use bits and pieces other than just strings to make my little blocks. Notice the upper right and lower left corners of this block.

String-pieced with leftovers.

The pattern for Eye Teaser is one of my go-to scrap quilts that uses string-pieced patches. This is a great pattern for those struggling to figure out how to de-stash your scraps. Plus it’s oh-sew cute!

What is your favorite method for using scraps and getting a handle on your stash? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to share your creations with us on Facebook or Instagram! I’m going to be sewing like crazy for a little while to see if I can get some of my fabrics made into pretty quilts. So until next time, happy quilting!

Lori