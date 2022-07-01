In Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting magazine’s Stumbling Blocks feature, we provide practical answers to frequently asked questions. Some of our readers ask, “Can you provide instructions to cut patches, units, sections, and blocks oversized, and then tell me the sizes to trim them after sewing?”

In this often-debated topic, each method can have valid reasons! When it comes to cutting oversize to trim, an important word in quilting will help to illustrate our approach to patterning: economy.

Economy of Motion

Quilting requires a lot of repetitive motion, and it can all add up over time with adverse effects on our bodies. We employ modern time-saving and efficient rotary cutting techniques, but when patches are unnecessarily cut oversized to be trimmed again after sewing, cutting tasks are exponentially increased when making an entire quilt.

But in some instances, trimming after sewing is either practical or necessary, and we instruct accordingly. For example, rotary-cutting ruler markings are in 1⁄8″ increments, but some units would require patches cut with 1⁄16″ (or even 1⁄32″) increments for the sewn unit to be accurate without trimming. In those instances, we direct you to cut patches the closest measurement on the rotary ruler and instruct to trim after sewing the unit. And in some cases, trimming after sewing may either simplify the construction or in some cases, such as innovative block designs, be required in order to achieve the desired result.

But in other instances, trimming after sewing could cause inaccuracies in subsequent steps! For instance, in the case of units with triangles, adjoining units and blocks often require the points match. Simply trimming a unit containing a triangle to a certain size will not necessarily result in points that match and can actually inadvertently nip the points!

Trimming away oversized patches from a sewn unit.

Economy of Time

Re-checking measurements, re-aligning, recentering, and re-cutting all take additional time. Take time to read through your entire pattern at the beginning of a project. And sew a test block before cutting and sewing all patches, units, and sections for your whole quilt. Your pressed, unfinished test block (including its raw edges) should measure 1/2″ larger in each direction than the finished block size specified at the beginning of the pattern. If not, look to your cutting, pressing, or accurate seam allowance for the solution.

The next round of trimming oversized patches from a sewn unit.

Economy of Supplies

Consider the essence of economy demonstrated in many historical quilts made from bits and scraps of useable fabric from worn-out garments, left-over materials, feed sacks, et cetera. Less fabric yardage is required for a quilt pattern when trimming after sewing can be avoided, and rotary cutting blades and mats last significantly longer. Less unusable fabric trimmings end up in the waste bin! We provide traditional quilting patterns so that our readers do not need special rulers, tools, or equipment.

Specialty ruler for trimming quilt patches.

Economy of Space

Unnecessary steps, instructions, and illustrations add complexity to a pattern and require additional space on a page. We simplify our instructions as much as possible for clarity, consistency, and ease of construction.

Extravagance of Quilting

We want you to enjoy your process, and with every quilt you make, your skills will increase. We will always explore new ideas and techniques, and you have the freedom to adapt a pattern if you prefer a different approach. Rely on our conscientious quilt patterns to make the most of your motion, time, and supplies, all while presenting the best variety of inspiring patterns we can pack into every issue!

We do the math so you can get right to making your quilt!

We Do the Math…

So that you don’t have to!

We make certain all your patches, units, sections, and blocks in your quilt will fit together accurately into the beautiful quilt you were inspired to make.

The Fun of Exploring

Don’t miss Love of Quilting TV, where hosts Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman step outside the box and share their tips, tricks, and innovative ideas to expand your quilting horizon and up your quilting game!

Now, it’s your turn to be creative, find a favorite pattern, select fabric you love, and make a cozy, unique quilt like only you can!

Do you have a quilting stumbling block?

Send your questions to [email protected].

Quilt with joy,

Valerie